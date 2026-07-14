Trump Takes Brutal Swipe at Ex-Veep Kamala Harris While Teasing Possible 2028 Presidential Debate Moderator Role

Trump explored the possibility of moderating a presidential debate in the future, telling the Salem News Channel on Monday, July 13, that the 2024 debates were "biased."

The president claimed the moderators were against him. He dubbed moderator David Muir "that loser from ABC" and claimed Lindsey Davis was an "unknown woman" who was "a radical left person."

According to Trump, the debate was "two and a half against one." He went on to clarify that the half person he referred to was Harris.

Trump confirmed he'd "love" to moderate a debate in the future.