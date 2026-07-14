Trump Takes Brutal Swipe at Ex-Veep Kamala Harris While Teasing Possible 2028 Presidential Debate Moderator Role
July 14 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appears to still be dwelling on his 2024 electoral battle against former Vice President Kamala Harris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old slammed the presidential debates the pair participated in during the election cycle. Trump still insists the debates were mishandled, and he's taken a swing at his opponent years later.
Trump Calls Kamala Harris 'Half' a Person
Trump explored the possibility of moderating a presidential debate in the future, telling the Salem News Channel on Monday, July 13, that the 2024 debates were "biased."
The president claimed the moderators were against him. He dubbed moderator David Muir "that loser from ABC" and claimed Lindsey Davis was an "unknown woman" who was "a radical left person."
According to Trump, the debate was "two and a half against one." He went on to clarify that the half person he referred to was Harris.
Trump confirmed he'd "love" to moderate a debate in the future.
Kamala Harris Is Still Contemplating a 2028 Run
It's unclear if Harris could be on the debate stage while Trump moderates. After all, she hasn't yet announced another bid for the presidency. When asked, she told podcaster Sharon McMahon in February, “I haven't decided,” adding, "I might."
Harris' campaign was a takeover of one that was started by former President Joe Biden. After a difficult debate between Trump and Biden, the former senator was called on by the public to step aside. Fears about his mental cognition spread due to moments where he appeared to hesitate.
After stepping down, his running mate, Harris, assumed the position after the pair had won the Democratic primary together.
Kamala Harris Claims Trump Promised to Simmer His Hate
Despite the recent diss, Trump allegedly promised Harris he'd tone down on the hostilities against her.
In her memoir, 107 Days, Harris recalled initiating a phone call with the president in September 2024. In the call, she claimed, Trump praised her rather than scold her. He reportedly said, "My only problem is it makes it very hard for me to be angry with you. It’s like, what am I going to do? How do I say bad things about you now?"
Harris advised him he didn't need to publicly ridicule her.
She claimed Trump responded, "I'm going to tone it down. I will. You're going to see."
Trump's Comments Deemed 'Racist'
Trump's recent comments regarding the presidential debate weren't missed by the Harris team, who posted them to their newly rebranded account, Headquarters, formerly Kamala HQ. While it was formerly used as the rapid response point for her campaign, it has now changed into digital news reporting.
They posted the clip, leaving the comments to light up with rage.
One person wrote, "Naw, man. It's Donald Trump who is just really half a person because he has been out here trying to bend the rules, spread as many lies as possible, and especially making any ill-fated attempts to bypass Congress to try and do whatever he wants."
Others recalled the "Three-Fifths Compromise," which was a constitutional agreement deeming only three-fifths of a state's enslaved population would be counted for its population, especially when it came to representation and taxation.
"That sounds racist," one person said. Another added, "Three-fifths would have been too on the nose, even for Donald J. Trump."
A third wrote, "He might as well have said 3/5ths."