Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Takes Brutal Swipe at Ex-Veep Kamala Harris While Teasing Possible 2028 Presidential Debate Moderator Role

A photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump brought up Kamala Harris' name in a recent interview.

Profile Image

July 14 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump appears to still be dwelling on his 2024 electoral battle against former Vice President Kamala Harris, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old slammed the presidential debates the pair participated in during the election cycle. Trump still insists the debates were mishandled, and he's taken a swing at his opponent years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Calls Kamala Harris 'Half' a Person

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed 'half' a person was against him at a debate.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump explored the possibility of moderating a presidential debate in the future, telling the Salem News Channel on Monday, July 13, that the 2024 debates were "biased."

The president claimed the moderators were against him. He dubbed moderator David Muir "that loser from ABC" and claimed Lindsey Davis was an "unknown woman" who was "a radical left person."

According to Trump, the debate was "two and a half against one." He went on to clarify that the half person he referred to was Harris.

Trump confirmed he'd "love" to moderate a debate in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Is Still Contemplating a 2028 Run

A photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris claimed she hasn't decided if she'll run for president again.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear if Harris could be on the debate stage while Trump moderates. After all, she hasn't yet announced another bid for the presidency. When asked, she told podcaster Sharon McMahon in February, “I haven't decided,” adding, "I might."

Harris' campaign was a takeover of one that was started by former President Joe Biden. After a difficult debate between Trump and Biden, the former senator was called on by the public to step aside. Fears about his mental cognition spread due to moments where he appeared to hesitate.

After stepping down, his running mate, Harris, assumed the position after the pair had won the Democratic primary together.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Claims Trump Promised to Simmer His Hate

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Harris says Trump showed respect of her behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the recent diss, Trump allegedly promised Harris he'd tone down on the hostilities against her.

In her memoir, 107 Days, Harris recalled initiating a phone call with the president in September 2024. In the call, she claimed, Trump praised her rather than scold her. He reportedly said, "My only problem is it makes it very hard for me to be angry with you. It’s like, what am I going to do? How do I say bad things about you now?"

Harris advised him he didn't need to publicly ridicule her.

She claimed Trump responded, "I'm going to tone it down. I will. You're going to see."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Susie Wiles, Donald Trump

Susie Wiles Ripped for Message About Prez's Butler Shooting — as Critics Demand Chief of Staff 'Investigate' Controversial Assassination Attempt

picture of Nancy Mace and Donald Trump

Nancy Mace Accuses Donald Trump of 'Ending' Her Political Career Over Epstein Files Release

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Comments Deemed 'Racist'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris supporters worried Trump was being racist in his implications.

Trump's recent comments regarding the presidential debate weren't missed by the Harris team, who posted them to their newly rebranded account, Headquarters, formerly Kamala HQ. While it was formerly used as the rapid response point for her campaign, it has now changed into digital news reporting.

They posted the clip, leaving the comments to light up with rage.

One person wrote, "Naw, man. It's Donald Trump who is just really half a person because he has been out here trying to bend the rules, spread as many lies as possible, and especially making any ill-fated attempts to bypass Congress to try and do whatever he wants."

Others recalled the "Three-Fifths Compromise," which was a constitutional agreement deeming only three-fifths of a state's enslaved population would be counted for its population, especially when it came to representation and taxation.

"That sounds racist," one person said. Another added, "Three-fifths would have been too on the nose, even for Donald J. Trump."

A third wrote, "He might as well have said 3/5ths."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.