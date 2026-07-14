Indiana Substitute Teacher, 21, Accused of Sending X-Rated Photos to Middle School Student Sentenced to 2 Years Behind Bars

An Indiana substitute teacher has been sentenced to serve two years in jail after she allegedly sent nude images of herself to a 14-year-old middle school student, RadarOnline.com can report. Cassidy Carter of South Dearborn pleaded guilty to sexually targeting the youngster by sending him a naked photo of herself when she took showers.

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The Teacher Allegedly Attempted to Advance the Relationship

Source: Dearborn County Jail Cassidy Carter allegedly said she was in love with the eighth-grader.

According to court documents, the boy told investigators Carter was a substitute teacher for his eighth-grade class at the school. He said that the two became friends on Snapchat at the start of November 2023, but before long, the now 24-year-old allegedly attempted to advance the relationship. According to the teen, Carter told him that she was in love with him, and wanted to have s-x with him, despite his age. She also allegedly sent him nude photos of herself every time she took a shower – usually late at night. He said the very first pic she shared with the boy was a nude image of herself taken in a mirror.

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The Teacher's Cell Phone Still Had the Photos

Source: South Dearborn Middle School/facebook Carter was a temporary teacher at South Dearborn Middle School in Indiana.

The boy told a school resource officer about the photos, who then informed the school principal of Carter's behavior. A search of her cell phone reportedly revealed the graphic photographs. Carter was sentenced to two years in jail for one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. She was also given credit for two days already served. She was originally charged with one count of child solicitation, but that charge was changed after the victim moved out of the area and wanted no part in the case.

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High School Teacher Seduced Student While Husband Was Away

Source: Central Valley High School McKenna Kindred also had an inappropriate relationship with one of her students.

The reported confirmation of the relationship found in cell phone data is reminiscent of a situation earlier this year involving graphic text messages between a high school teacher in Spokane, Washington, and her underage student. In that case, McKenna Kindred who is now 27, allegedly flirted with a 17-year-old student for months. In November 2022, she was said to have invited the teen over to her house, where the two allegedly indulged in sexual activity while her lawyer husband was away on a hunting trip. After rumors of their hookup flooded their Central Valley High School, a friend of the teen hacked his phone and sent photos of explicit text messages between the two to the cops.

Explicit Text Messages Led to Her Arrest

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Source: FACEBOOK The relationship was exposed after explicit text messages.