EXCLUSIVE: How Sam Neill Died Single and 'Lonely' After Splitting From ABC Editor Girlfriend
July 14 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Sam Neill spent the final years of his life single, admitting he sometimes felt "a bit lonely" after the end of his relationship with Australian journalist Laura Tingle, while remaining deeply grateful for the romance they shared before his death aged 78.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the New Zealand actor died in a Sydney hospital on Monday, July 13, following what his family described as a sudden and unexpected illness, months after revealing he was cancer-free following treatment for stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.
Best known for starring in Jurassic Park, The Piano, and The Hunt for Red October, Neill enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades.
Away from the screen, he found happiness during a three-year relationship with ABC global affairs editor Tingle, 65, before the pair amicably separated in 2021.
A source close to the former couple claimed: "Sam and Laura's relationship ended with genuine warmth rather than bitterness. There was never any animosity between them, and they continued to care deeply about one another after they went their separate ways.
"Although Sam embraced the fact he was single again and rarely complained about it, there were times, particularly during his cancer treatment, when he admitted the quiet could be difficult. He missed having someone by his side through the tougher days, but he never looked back on the relationship with anything other than gratitude."
Secret Heartbreaking Tribute Video Posted Online
Hours after news of Neill's death emerged, Tingle paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, sharing previously unseen photographs and videos from their relationship.
Alongside images of the pair embracing on boat trips, relaxing on beaches, enjoying evenings out and visiting Neill's New Zealand winery, she wrote: "Sweet dreams, darling Sam."
The collection of snaps also captured quieter moments from their life together, showing the actor ironing clothes, preparing meals, spending time with animals on his property, and playing guitar.
Friends said the photographs reflected the private, understated relationship the former couple chose to keep largely away from public attention.
'It's Also a Bit Lonely'
Neill occasionally joked about the unlikely pairing between a Hollywood actor and one of Australia's most respected political journalists.
Speaking during their relationship, he quipped: "My guess is that I'm in it for the politics; she's in it for the wine."
After confirming their split in 2023, Neill used an interview to candidly reflect on life on his own.
He said at the time: "I had three wonderful years with Laura Tingle, and I am so grateful for that."
Neill added: "I am a solitary single man now, and I wonder if that's a personal failing or just bad luck. I am past my use-by date and would not marry again.
"These days I'm lucky if I go on the odd date. That suits me well, but it's also a bit lonely. There were times last year that I could have done with a bit of companionship to see me through my blood cancer treatment."
Bitter Regrets Exposed In Final Years
Writing his 2023 memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, also prompted him to reflect on his personal life.
Neill said the process had caused him to "reflect on how much gratitude I have for people like my mother, and the women who've been good to me."
He admitted, "And some of that is not without regrets."
His family announced his death in a statement shared on Instagram, which said: "It is with immense sadness that the whānau (family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13 July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."
The statement continued: "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care.
"More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."
Neill had first spoken publicly about his cancer diagnosis in 2023 after discovering the disease while promoting Jurassic World Dominion in 2022.
He said, "I'm not in any way frightened of dying. That doesn't worry me. It's never worried me from the beginning, but I would be annoyed.
"I'd be annoyed because there are things I still want to do. Very irritating, dying. But I'm not afraid of it."