EXCLUSIVE: How Sam Neill Died Single and 'Lonely' After Splitting From ABC Editor Girlfriend

Best known for starring in Jurassic Park, The Piano, and The Hunt for Red October, Neill enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades.

Away from the screen, he found happiness during a three-year relationship with ABC global affairs editor Tingle, 65, before the pair amicably separated in 2021.

A source close to the former couple claimed: "Sam and Laura's relationship ended with genuine warmth rather than bitterness. There was never any animosity between them, and they continued to care deeply about one another after they went their separate ways.

"Although Sam embraced the fact he was single again and rarely complained about it, there were times, particularly during his cancer treatment, when he admitted the quiet could be difficult. He missed having someone by his side through the tougher days, but he never looked back on the relationship with anything other than gratitude."