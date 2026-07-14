Sam Neill's Sad Final Days: 'Jurassic Park' Star's Ex Reveals Actor Got 'Sick' in Recent Weeks as Cancer Treatment Took Toll on His 'Exhausted' Body

Tingle claimed Neill had been "sick for the last couple of weeks."

"Everybody who loved him has been willing him on from near and far, but I think it was just a bit too much to recover from one more time," she said.

On Monday, Neill’s family announced he'd passed away at age 78.

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau (family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney," a representative for the Peaky Blinders actor's loved ones posted on Neill's Instagram account.

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life," the statement continued. "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free."