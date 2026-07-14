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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Susie Wiles Ripped for Message About Prez's Butler Shooting — as Critics Demand Chief of Staff 'Investigate' Controversial Assassination Attempt

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Susie Wiles was slammed for her post about the Butler shooting.

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July 14 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Susie Wiles is feeling the heat from vocal critics after remembering the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, July 13, the White House Chief of Staff took to X to recall the controversial shooting that almost took down Trump.

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Susie Wiles Gets a 'Little Weepy' Over Shooting

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Wiles' anniversary post about the Butler assassination attempt received backlash.

"Two years ago, our country witnessed an unspeakable act of violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," Wiles began on X, before revealing how Trump reacted while in the hospital.

"Being at the hospital in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of President Trump is a day I will never forget," she continued. "Through it all, President Trump wasn’t focused on himself. He wanted to make sure everyone else was okay."

Wiles, who admitted she was a "little weepy," added, "I'm grateful to God for His protection over the President and the team. But the cost of that day was nevertheless greater than many realize, and we will continue to pray for the families impacted. We will not forget the day in Butler."

However, Wiles' message didn't exactly go over well with some, as critics rushed to the comments section to demand she investigate what went down that day.

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Critics Go Off on Susie Wiles: 'You Won't Investigate It!'

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The bullet went through Trump's ear, barely missing his skull.

"You won't forget it, and yet you also won't investigate it. Shame," one person pointed out, and another claimed, "It's good that the memories won’t be scrubbed the way the crime scene was."

A user noted, "100 percent agree with you. Nonetheless, it's been crickets ever since. What happened?"

"And then he shut down the entire investigation into the assassination attempt. Totally not staged," a commentator said, and one more asked, "Why did Trump shut down the investigation?"

Tucker Carlson previously claimed that former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino told him that it was Trump who shut down the Butler assassination attempt investigation.

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Tucker Carlson Drops Wild Bombshell on Butler Investigation

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Tucker Carlson previously claimed Trump shut down the Butler investigation.

"I know that Trump shut down the investigation into Butler," Carlson claimed last month. "That is a fact. Dan Bongino told me that when he worked at the FBI. And Dan Bongino himself was terrified when I spoke to him in December..."

During the shooting, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks came inches away from killing the president, only to end up striking Trump in the upper right ear. However, attendee Corey Comperatore was shot and killed during the chaos.

According to Carlson, he "accidentally came into possession of a lot of the social media posts that we were told didn't exist, that were posted by Thomas Crooks in the months and years before the shooting."

In response, Bongino, who officially left his position in the FBI in January 2026, responded on his show and accused Carlson of "lying."

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Dan Bongino: 'There Is No Cover-Up Here'

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Trump declared, 'I got lucky,' that the bullet only hit his ear.

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Bongino raged Carlson's claims were "seriously one of the most delusional things" he'd ever seen, and added it was "totally, completely, made up."

Crooks was shot and killed by a counter-sniper team from the United States Secret Service. In November 2025, the FBI concluded its investigation and revealed that Crooks had acted alone after interviewing several foreign and domestic individuals. FBI Director Kash Patel also responded to theories that the shooting was staged or that a cover-up may have gone down.

"... We fully briefed the president, as a victim of this case, at the White House, providing him with all of the details of our investigation, and the president was satisfied with the results and where we left it," Patel said at the time.

Bongino also said, "... There is no cover-up here. There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it."

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During an interview on Monday, July 13, on Fox & Friends, Trump called out the Secret Service and declared, "Well, they blew Butler because they had one building that was empty, and they blew it."

The bullet missed Trump's skull by less than a quarter of an inch, as he said during his interview, "I got lucky. God was watching. My sons Don and Eric, both of them, they know a lot about guns. They hunt. They like to hunt, and they said from that distance, with that gun, that particular gun, there’s almost no chance of missing."

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