Susie Wiles Ripped for Message About Prez's Butler Shooting — as Critics Demand Chief of Staff 'Investigate' Controversial Assassination Attempt

On Monday, July 13, the White House Chief of Staff took to X to recall the controversial shooting that almost took down Trump.

Susie Wiles is feeling the heat from vocal critics after remembering the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Two years ago, our country witnessed an unspeakable act of violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," Wiles began on X, before revealing how Trump reacted while in the hospital.

"Being at the hospital in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of President Trump is a day I will never forget," she continued. "Through it all, President Trump wasn’t focused on himself. He wanted to make sure everyone else was okay."

Wiles, who admitted she was a "little weepy," added, "I'm grateful to God for His protection over the President and the team. But the cost of that day was nevertheless greater than many realize, and we will continue to pray for the families impacted. We will not forget the day in Butler."

However, Wiles' message didn't exactly go over well with some, as critics rushed to the comments section to demand she investigate what went down that day.