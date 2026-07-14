Prince Harry's Bizarre Hair Confession: Duke Claims He's 'Not a Ginger' as He Opens Up About Brutal 'Carrot Top' Bullying

The Duke of Sussex. 41, tried to claim his hair is more "auburn," and not his famous fiery color during an appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Know podcast that dropped on July 13.

Prince Harry has long been known for his red locks and fair complexion, but he bizarrely claimed he's "not a ginger" in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"What do people most often get wrong about you?" former UK rugby player Marler asked the prince, who replied with a straight face, "Uh, that I'm not ginger."

The host seemed baffled, wanting to know in disbelief, "Hang on, hang on, hang on. People get that wrong?"

"Yeah. Yeah. People think I'm ginger, but I'm more sort of like sunset orange...like auburn," Harry noted about his hair color as members of the crew burst out in laughter offscreen.

"I don't know why that's funny," the prince claimed, as it appeared unclear whether or not he was joking.