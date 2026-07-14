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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Bizarre Hair Confession: Duke Claims He's 'Not a Ginger' as He Opens Up About Brutal 'Carrot Top' Bullying

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry made the odd claim that he's 'not a ginger' despite his red hair and fair skin.

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July 14 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry has long been known for his red locks and fair complexion, but he bizarrely claimed he's "not a ginger" in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex. 41, tried to claim his hair is more "auburn," and not his famous fiery color during an appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Know podcast that dropped on July 13.

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Prince Harry Claims His Hair Is More 'Auburn' Than Ginger

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Joe Marler Will See You Now/YouTube

'I'm more like a sunset orange' than a ginger, Harry claimed.

"What do people most often get wrong about you?" former UK rugby player Marler asked the prince, who replied with a straight face, "Uh, that I'm not ginger."

The host seemed baffled, wanting to know in disbelief, "Hang on, hang on, hang on. People get that wrong?"

"Yeah. Yeah. People think I'm ginger, but I'm more sort of like sunset orange...like auburn," Harry noted about his hair color as members of the crew burst out in laughter offscreen.

"I don't know why that's funny," the prince claimed, as it appeared unclear whether or not he was joking.

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'I Got Bullied a Lot At School'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry claimed he was called 'Carrot Top' at school.

Even though Marler was in hysterics, he asked his team, "Can we not laugh at the duke, please?"

"Unless you want to call me 'Ginge.' You know, I got bullied a lot at school. I was called 'Carrot Top,'" Harry confessed.

Marler was laughing so hard he had to cover his face, finally composing himself and managing to say, "I don't know why they would do... It's not funny."

"I'm going to need therapy after this, I think," the prince replied, almost cracking a smile.

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Prince Harry Thought There Was 'No Way' His Ginger Gene Would Stand Up to Meghan Markle's Lineage

Photo of Prince Harry and family
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Prince Harry was surprised both of his children ended up with his red hair.

Harry has proudly discussed being a ginger in the past and spoke with pride about both of the children he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle, inheriting his reddish-orange hair color.

During a 2023 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Harry & Meghan star said he was shocked when his fair skin and ginger hair color won out with both Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, despite the Suits alum being half-Black.

"I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Markle] that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes – but I was wrong!" he raved.

Harry then cheered, "Go gingers."

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'The Spencer Gene Is Very Strong'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has claimed the ginger genes in his lineage are 'very strong/'

During the same late-night appearance, Harry shared how he inherited his ginger looks from his late mother Princess Diana's side of the family.

Her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, and sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes all have red hair, despite Diana being a blonde.

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," Harry explained about how he and his children inherited ginger appearances.

During Harry and Markle's first public appearance as an engaged couple in 2017, the prince was asked by a fellow redhead at a walkabout in Nottingham, England, "How does it feel being a ginger with Meghan?"

"It’s great, isn’t it!? Unbelievable!" the duke gushed about being betrothed to the raven-haired actress.

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