'They Blew It:' Trump Rips Secret Service After They Failed to Take Out Butler Shooter Before Prez Was Shot in 'Bloody' Assassination Attempt

"Well, they blew Butler because they had one building that was empty, and they blew it," Trump fumed during a phone interview on Fox & Friends.

The president added that the agency "should have had somebody standing on that building" where Thomas Matthew Crooks positioned himself and was able to fire off eight rounds from an AR-15–style rifle before being neutralized by a Secret Service counter-sniper team.

Supporter Corey Comperatore was killed, and two others were wounded along with Trump, who infamously rose from the ground with blood pouring down the right side of his face while raising his fist in the air and yelling "fight, fight, fight."