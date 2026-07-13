Teen Murder Suspect Stomped to Death Inside Mississippi Jail as Fatal Beating Was Caught on Camera

A teenage murder suspect was believed to have been stomped to death inside a Mississippi jail just days after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can report. The harrowing attack was caught on video inside the correctional facility.

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Video of the Attack Spread Online

Source: Hinds County Detention Center Mielun Butler was killed two days after he was arrested for murder.

Authorities confirmed that 18-year-old Mielun Butler died after an assault inside the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center on July 3, just two days after he was arrested and charged with the murder of a 32-year-old in Jackson last month. Butler was found unresponsive around 5:35 a.m. in a housing unit containing approximately 97 detainees. Jail staff provided medical treatment before he was transported to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Before long, video began circulating on social media appearing to show a person kicking Butler’s bloodied body as he lay on the floor of the Raymond jail. An autopsy later confirmed he died from blunt force trauma to the head, with evidence indicating he had likely been violently stomped to death. "It appeared he had shoe prints all over his head," Hinds County Coroner Jeremiah Howard told Mississippi Today.

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The Attack May Be Gang Related

Source: mega The attack was reportedly captured on video.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed that a video circulating on social media depicts the assault inside the jail and described the footage as "deeply troublesome." He said investigators believe the violence may be tied to gang activity but stressed the investigation remains ongoing. "I think it's no secret that some of the violence that we have been witnessing in our community has eventually spilled over into the jail," Jones said. "We believe there may be a strong connection." An unidentified detention officer who was on patrol at the time of the killing had been placed on leave with pay while the incident remains under investigation.

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Jail Plagued With Issues

Source: mega Officials believe gang activity may have played a role in the attack.

The incident comes as the Raymond Detention Center has been under intense scrutiny following years of litigation over jail conditions. There have been multiple complaints of violence, staffing shortages and inadequate supervision in the facility. Jones told reporters the jail houses between 930 and 950 pretrial detainees on a typical day and has nearly doubled its pretrial population in recent years, all while struggling with declining staffing levels. "We cannot ignore the fact that we need resources to help us from all branches of government," Jones said, calling for additional funding, detention officers and a better system to speed up trials and sentencing.

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Source: mega An investigation into the death is ongoing.