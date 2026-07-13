'I'm Tired of Speculation:' Nolan Wells' Friend Speaks Out and Rages 'We Did No Wrong Here' After Teen Is Found Dead Following Tragic Fourth of July Trip

Tracestin Shepherd told Good Morning America , in an interview which aired on ABC News, that he and the others who were on the trip with Wells are tired of the vicious hate that has come their way, as many have speculated the truth of what happened to the 18-year-old could be sinister.

The death of Nolan Wells has more questions than answers, but one of the late teen's friends has finally spoken out about what could have happened during their tragic Fourth of July trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I just know I lost my best friend," Shepherd said during the interview. Wells went missing after he and his pals visited Horn Island after a July 4th celebration. However, two days later, the football player's body was found near the island's northwest end.

Authorities believe the cause of death may have been a drowning, as no evidence of foul play has been discovered. However, autopsy results have yet to be released, and video footage is still being combed through. The Wells family is said to be doing their own investigation and autopsy.

While a cause of death has yet to be determined, many think the teen may have been harmed by one of his friends, leading many to receive threats from angry critics.

He revealed, “We did no wrong here, and we don't understand how we’re getting so much hate behind us. We all cared for and loved Nolan, and nobody wanted to see Nolan die. Nobody wanted to see his life be taken so short."