'I'm Tired of Speculation:' Nolan Wells' Friend Speaks Out and Rages 'We Did No Wrong Here' After Teen Is Found Dead Following Tragic Fourth of July Trip
July 13 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
The death of Nolan Wells has more questions than answers, but one of the late teen's friends has finally spoken out about what could have happened during their tragic Fourth of July trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tracestin Shepherd told Good Morning America, in an interview which aired on ABC News, that he and the others who were on the trip with Wells are tired of the vicious hate that has come their way, as many have speculated the truth of what happened to the 18-year-old could be sinister.
'Nobody Want to See Nolan Die'
"I just know I lost my best friend," Shepherd said during the interview. Wells went missing after he and his pals visited Horn Island after a July 4th celebration. However, two days later, the football player's body was found near the island's northwest end.
Authorities believe the cause of death may have been a drowning, as no evidence of foul play has been discovered. However, autopsy results have yet to be released, and video footage is still being combed through. The Wells family is said to be doing their own investigation and autopsy.
While a cause of death has yet to be determined, many think the teen may have been harmed by one of his friends, leading many to receive threats from angry critics.
He revealed, “We did no wrong here, and we don't understand how we’re getting so much hate behind us. We all cared for and loved Nolan, and nobody wanted to see Nolan die. Nobody wanted to see his life be taken so short."
Nolan Wells in Verbal Argument Before Death?
Shepherd, who did not reveal his face on camera, also revealed he decided to speak out to hit back against the wild rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding the mysterious death.
"I'm tired of speculation, of not being able to talk; it's time for somebody to start speaking up," he said in another interview, this time with Rolling Stone. "I'm not just hurting because of Nolan, I'm also hurting because I call my friends, and you can hear it in their voice that they're terrified of what these people will do to them. It's gone completely way too far."
Following his disappearance, a video that allegedly included Wells in a verbal argument with a friend went viral, but Shepherd claimed "that's me," and noted that Wells was not shown in the clip.
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter had previously told the Associated Press that Wells’ pals claimed he chose to stay on Horn Island when the rest of the group left.
Nolan Wells' Parents Speak Out: 'Do Not Separate From the Group'
According to Shepherd, Wells decided to hang back after allegedly meeting a young woman earlier in the day.
He claimed, "They met that day, and it's kind of one of those things. He did come off that day that he really did like her, but that was the only time they ever hung out was at Horn Island on July 4."
However, Wells' family isn't buying that explanation, revealing they always taught him to stay with the group and not venture off alone.
"We always taught him that if you go with a group, you stay with a group," Wells' dad, Elmore Wonsley, previously said. "If you go with five, you come back with five. Do not separate from the group. Because I always said, 'Safety is in numbers.' So he knew to stay with this group, so why would he split from the group? I don't know."
As for Shepherd, he just wants the anger to not be directed at him or his friends, as he told GMA, "I want everybody just to relax, and let everybody mourn the loss of Nolan.
"I think everybody needs to let the investigation continue and let the facts be shown."