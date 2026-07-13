Brad Pitt Faces Fresh Humiliation as Kids Zahara and Maddox Buy Newspaper Ads to Officially Drop Famous Dad's Last Name

Zahara and Maddox Jolie-Pitt filed to drop "Pitt" from their names , leaving only an honorific last name for their mother, Angelina Jolie . The pair recently advertised the change in the Los Angeles Daily Journal to fulfill a legal requirement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brad Pitt 's kids are making another move to distance themselves from their father.

All but one of his kids have taken steps to drop his last name.

With no objections, the judge can use their discretion to approve the request.

According to court documents, Zahara's notice ran on June 16, June 23, June 30 and July 7, fulfilling the requirements. Her next court hearing is on September 28, and anyone objecting to the change has until then to file their objection.

Zahara and Maddox are required by the court to run a notice in the newspaper every week for four consecutive weeks to allow time for someone to object.

Some of Pitt and Jolie's children made informal choices rather than legal ones.

Maddox notably ditched the Pitt name in the closing credits for his mom's movie, Couture.

Zahara went by the surname Jolie while joining her sorority , Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and when graduating from Spellman College.

Both Zahara and Maddox have previously dropped the Pitt name in more informal capacities.

Pitt's relationship with the children is complicated, especially after he split from Jolie in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2024.

Before even dating Pitt, Jolie was the adoptive mother to Maddox. She similarly adopted Zahara independently of her relationship with Pitt.

However, the actor later adopted both of the children in a more formal capacity. Additionally, Jolie and Pitt confirmed the actress was pregnant Shiloh in 2006. Pax was adopted by the couple in 2007, and in 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.

When they split, Jolie assumed primary physical custody of her children. The divorce was first filed in 2016.

At the time, a legal representative for Jolie said, "This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."