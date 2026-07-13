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Home > Politics > Kai Trump

Kai Trump Makes Bizarre 'Patriotic' Country Music Confession Ahead of Grandpa Donald's White House Party

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Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump said she listened to country music and felt 'patriotic.'

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July 13 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump made an odd remark about country music as she gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at how she celebrated the 4th of July at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old featured her beloved grandfather, Donald Trump, in her newest YouTube vlog, which included highlights from the America 250 celebration.

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Kai Trump Shared White House 4th of July Celebrations

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Photo of America 250 stage
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump shared her view of the stage while seated next to her grandfather behind bulletproof glass.

Kai got an incredible view of the various military flyovers, which she watched from the White House roof.

She was then part of the president's elite group as they watched the massive fireworks display on the National Mall from a bulletproof viewing gallery, after The Don gave a speech and an hours-long presentation went down on stage on the South Lawn.

Additionally, veterans of various wars were recognized, along with significant American flags from throughout history.

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Kai Trump Gushes Over 'Patriotic' Country Music

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump gushed about the 4th of July festivities.

Back in a White House bedroom after the long day of festivities, Kai implied country music made her feel patriotic.

"Honestly, what a great day. What a great day to celebrate America. I felt very patriotic today. I was even listening to country music," she boasted while curled up in bed with a bowl of sorbet.

Kai's grandfather has had plenty of support from the country music community, including artists like Lee Greenwood and Jason Aldean. However, it isn't a style of music the teen appears to favor in her listening habits or on social media.

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Kai Trump Is a Major Ariana Grande Fan

Photo of Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump recently attended an Ariana Grande concert near Miami.

The recent high school grad usually soundtracks her TikToks with everything from Oasis' Wonderwall to Tame Impala's Let It Happen.

Kai also showed her love for Ariana Grande when she attended the singer's sold-out Eternal Sunshine Tour at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena.

The incoming University of Miami recruit posted several videos of Grande performing, as well as pictures of what she wore to the show. Her look included a slinky black minidress with silver sequins.

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Ariana Grande Blasted Donald Trump for Using Her Music

Photo of Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande demanded Donald Trump's administration stop using her music.

However, Grande is no fan of Kai's grandfather's administration, as she lashed out at the White House in June for using her 2024 song Bye in a video promoting ICE enforcement.

The caption read, "Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history."

Grande raged in the comments, writing, "Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. Fck ICE."

The music has since been removed.

In September 2025, Grande hit back at the Trump administration's choices again, sharing a graphic of a question originally asked by queer content creator and activist Matt Bernstein.

"I want to check in with Trump voters. I have one very genuine question," it read. "It’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all – has your life gotten better?"

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