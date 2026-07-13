Lindsey Graham's Replacement Named: Late Senator's Sister to Fill His Seat Following His Death — As Furious Trump Critics Claim Prez 'Got His Way'
July 13 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Lindsey Graham's sister has officially been tapped to take over the fallen Republican's Senate seat, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Darline Graham Nordone will serve out the remainder of her late brother's term after President Trump threw his full support behind her and urged her to be given the chance.
Graham's Sister Fills His Seat
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a close Trump ally, appointed Nordone to the seat Monday afternoon, nearly 48 hours after her older brother and longtime lawmaker passed away unexpectedly.
Although she has never before held public office, the 64-year-old has been a key voice in her big brother's ear, regularly appearing in Graham's campaign ads and serving as one of his closest advisors.
She will now fill Graham's seat through January 3, while voters decide in November who will fill the position for the next six-year term.
A special primary to be held next month will sort out which Republican moves forward in the general election to face Democrat Annie Andrews in November.
Trump Approved the Appointment
The pick was celebrated by the president, who previously posted on his Truth Social platform his support for Nordone.
"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina," Trump posted. "This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"
However, not everyone was sold on Nordone continuing her brother's legacy, with many online taking issue with how her appointment came about.
"Appointing a family member to an elected position? Neat democracy you have there, America," one person tweeted, as another snarked, "Next up, the GOP is thinking of appointing Mitch McConnell's pet sitter. Just an unserious country."
A user noted, "Are these the same people against DEI? But all for giving seats out as inheritance? Is she qualified? Or that doesn't matter, I suppose. I don't care if it's temporary or not, this just doesn't seem right."
While another slammed, "Senate seats are getting passed down like grandma's china now," and a person added, "Looks like Trump got his way!"
Big Brother and Father Figure
But Graham was so much more than just a big brother to Nordone. After both of their parents died in just over a year, Graham, then age 22, became the legal guardian for his then-13-year-old sister.
"I can remember the day my father passed away, standing in the living room of that house, absolutely scared to death," Nordone told NPR in 2015. "Lindsey wrapped his arms around me and promised me he would always be there for me and always take care of me."
Graham kept tabs on his sister, even as he worked his way through law school. After he became a military lawyer in the Air Force, he adopted her to ensure that she would receive his military benefits.
Nordone was married, had children, and ultimately grandchildren, and has worked with people with disabilities. Talking to C-SPAN in 2015, Graham called his sister’s success "the highlight" of his life "by far."
The proud sister returned the sentiment during Graham's 2014 Senate race, popping up in a campaign ad as he sought a third term.
Nordone gushed that he kept her safe and raised her after their parents' deaths.
"He never let me down. Never. I don't see how he did it, to take on the responsibility of raising a little sister," Nordone said. "That came from within for Lindsey."