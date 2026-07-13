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EXCLUSIVE: 'Dead Calm' Star Sam Neill Had Heart-Rending Reason For Rushing Out His Autobiography Two Years Before His Death at 78

Photo of Sam Neill
Source: MEGA

Sam Neill shared his memoir before his reported death at 78.

July 13 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

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Sam Neill revealed the heartbreaking reason he rushed to publish his memoir just two years before his death, admitting he feared he was running out of time as he battled an aggressive form of blood cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved Jurassic Park star, who died aged 78 in Sydney on Monday, said how writing Did I Ever Tell You This? became an urgent mission because he did not know "how long I had to live" at the time.

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Sam Neill Faced Mortality

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Photo of Sam Neill's passing announcement
Source: @samneilltheprop/INSTAGRAM

Sam Neill published his memoir two years before his death.

Neill died in hospital in Sydney after what his family described as a "sudden and unexpected" passing.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, they said the Northern Ireland-born actor, who was raised in New Zealand, died surrounded by family and "with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

Although Neill revealed in April he was cancer-free following groundbreaking treatment for stage-three blood cancer, he had spoken candidly over the past two years about the fear, which initially drove him to put his life story on paper.

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Star's Haunting Final Words About Dying Fears

Photo of Sam Neill
Source: Text Publishing/YOUTUBE

Neill wrote 'Did I Ever Tell You This?' as an urgent mission.

Speaking in 2024 while promoting the second season of The Twelve, Neill reflected on why he completed his memoir so quickly.

He said: "The truth was, I didn't know how long I had to live. What I had was aggressive. I thought I'd better scribble down some stuff before I shuffle."

Neill added the book came at a time he was "stuck in Sydney, getting chemo, I had nothing else to do," and said, "the idea of having nothing to do was unbearable."

A source told us: "Sam never intended his memoir to be a farewell. It was born out of uncertainty and a determination to leave behind his own account of an extraordinary life if the worst happened. Thankfully, he was able to see it published and embraced by readers around the world."

The insider added: "Looking back now, those words carry even greater emotional weight. Sam faced the possibility of death with remarkable honesty, humor and grace, and the book became a gift to his family, friends and countless admirers."

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Richard E. Grant Breaks Silence on Tragic Loss

Photo of Richard E. Grant
Source: MEGA

Richard E. Grant led the tributes to his longtime friend online.

Richard E. Grant, 69, has led tributes to his longtime friend, writing on Instagram: "Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018… an officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense."

Grant, whose wife Joan Washington died from cancer in 2021, added Neill had "guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life" and signed off with: "Sail on, kind Sir."

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said about Neill: "He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of."

Luxon added: "For more than 50 years, he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports. His work will be watched and loved long after all of us."

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'Jurassic Park' Legend's Posthumous Movie Roles

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Photo of Sam Neill
Source: MEGA

Neill played Dr. Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' films.

Australian director Phillip Noyce, who directed Neill in Dead Calm, alongside Nicole Kidman and Billy Zane, said: "Sam was perhaps the most gentlemanly actor I ever encountered. Level-headed and sincere in a show business world of crazy egos. His word was his contract."

Neill became an international star playing Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park before reprising the role in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion.

His final films, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and The Last Resort, are scheduled for posthumous release in 2027, extending a screen career which spanned more than five decades.

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