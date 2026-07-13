EXCLUSIVE: 'Dead Calm' Star Sam Neill Had Heart-Rending Reason For Rushing Out His Autobiography Two Years Before His Death at 78

Sam Neill revealed the heartbreaking reason he rushed to publish his memoir just two years before his death, admitting he feared he was running out of time as he battled an aggressive form of blood cancer .

Although Neill revealed in April he was cancer-free following groundbreaking treatment for stage-three blood cancer, he had spoken candidly over the past two years about the fear, which initially drove him to put his life story on paper.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page , they said the Northern Ireland-born actor, who was raised in New Zealand, died surrounded by family and "with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

Neill died in hospital in Sydney after what his family described as a "sudden and unexpected" passing.

Neill wrote 'Did I Ever Tell You This?' as an urgent mission.

Speaking in 2024 while promoting the second season of The Twelve, Neill reflected on why he completed his memoir so quickly.

He said: "The truth was, I didn't know how long I had to live. What I had was aggressive. I thought I'd better scribble down some stuff before I shuffle."

Neill added the book came at a time he was "stuck in Sydney, getting chemo, I had nothing else to do," and said, "the idea of having nothing to do was unbearable."

A source told us: "Sam never intended his memoir to be a farewell. It was born out of uncertainty and a determination to leave behind his own account of an extraordinary life if the worst happened. Thankfully, he was able to see it published and embraced by readers around the world."

The insider added: "Looking back now, those words carry even greater emotional weight. Sam faced the possibility of death with remarkable honesty, humor and grace, and the book became a gift to his family, friends and countless admirers."