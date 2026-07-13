Lindsey Graham's Chilling 2016 Warning About Trump Resurfaces After Senator's Shocking Death at 71

Although the tweet is more than a decade old, Graham's passing has brought it back into the spotlight, along with a slew of fresh comments from critics and naysayers.

"Lindsey Graham’s words about nominating Donald Trump should be his epitaph," one person wrote, as another added, "He gave his soul to the devil of politics but looks like he paid the price...based on all his words of warning."

A third person responded, "The Lindsey Graham we've seen over the last 10 years was a shell of himself, mindlessly and spinelessly repeating misinformation for the Trump administration."

While one person blasted, "He knew what a bad person Trump was & is. What was threatened to Lindsey to change his mind from this strong opinion to always frantically siding with Trump? Graham was the epitome of the fall of GOP politicians to cultic devotion."