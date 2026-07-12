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Lindsey Graham's Preliminary Cause of Death Revealed After Senator Dies at 71

image of Lindsey Graham
Source: mega

The preliminary cause of Lindsey Graham's death has been revealed following the senator's sudden passing at age 71.

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July 12 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

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The preliminary cause of Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden death has been shared after the longtime South Carolina lawmaker died at the age of 71, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the District of Columbia medical examiner's office, an initial investigation determined Graham died from "Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease."

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Preliminary Findings Released

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The D.C. medical examiner said Lindsey Graham died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Source: mega

The D.C. medical examiner said Lindsey Graham died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

An aortic dissection occurs when a tear develops in the inner layer of the body's main artery, known as the aorta.

The condition is considered a medical emergency and is most commonly seen in older men, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Despite the preliminary findings, the investigation into Graham's death is not yet complete.

"The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death," the medical examiner's office said.

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Family Confirms Sudden Death

image of Lindsey Graham's family confirmed the senator died on July 11.
Source: mega

Lindsey Graham's family confirmed the senator died on July 11.

In the family's initial statement released on July 12, Graham's office announced: "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness."

The statement continued: "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

The veteran South Carolina lawmaker served in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades and became one of President Donald Trump's closest political allies in Washington.

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Emergency Response Captured on Camera

image of Exclusive photos showed the moment the senator was wheeled out of his home.
Source: mega

Exclusive photos showed the moment the senator was wheeled out of his home.

Exclusive photos, first obtained by TMZ, show Graham being wheeled out of his Capitol Hill residence on the evening of July 11 as emergency medical personnel rushed him to a waiting ambulance.

In the images, the senator appears to be intubated while first responders worked to stabilize him before transporting him to a local hospital.

According to NBC News, police scanner audio indicated emergency crews were dispatched to Graham's home for a reported cardiac arrest.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Department declined to release additional details about the medical emergency, citing federal privacy laws.

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Ukraine Trip Came Days Before Medical Emergency

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image of Days before his death, Lindsey Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Source: mega

Days before his death, Lindsey Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Before returning to Washington, Graham had traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 10.

According to a summary released by Zelenskyy's office, the two discussed expanding sanctions against Russia, continued congressional support for Ukraine and efforts to strengthen the country's air defense systems through additional Patriot missile capabilities.

The meeting also focused on diplomatic efforts to end the war and proposed legislation aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and its allies.

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