Donald Trump Shares Details of Final Call With Lindsey Graham Hours Before Senator's Death — 'He Was Fine'

According to the president, Graham sounded tired after returning from Ukraine but otherwise appeared to be in good spirits.

Donald Trump has shared new details about his final conversation with Senator Lindsey Graham, revealing the two spoke just hours before the longtime lawmaker's sudden death , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump said Lindsey Graham sounded 'tired,' but gave no indication of a medical emergency.

"He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act, and I said, 'Well, we're going to get it done, Lindsey. We're going to get it done. I'll see you, like, soon,'" Trump recalled, adding the two had expected to see each other the following day.

Trump revealed during an interview on NBC 's Meet the Press that he spoke with the South Carolina Republican on Saturday evening, describing Graham as tired but otherwise "fine" before the senator died later that night at age 71.

The president also revealed the senator had a 'great trip' to Ukraine.

The president said Graham had called to discuss the proposed election reform legislation, which currently lacks enough support to pass the Senate.

During the conversation, the senator also spoke about his recent trip to Ukraine.

"He was telling me about the trip," Trump said in a separate interview on CNN's "State of the Union." "He had a great trip."

Trump said Graham sounded fatigued after his overseas travel but insisted there were no signs of a looming medical emergency.

"Other than being tired, he was fine," the president said, later adding he believed Graham's passing was "a quick end, and maybe that's not the worst way to go."