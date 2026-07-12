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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Shares Details of Final Call With Lindsey Graham Hours Before Senator's Death — 'He Was Fine'

split image of Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham
Source: mega

Donald Trump revealed he spoke with Lindsey Graham just hours before the senator's sudden death, saying he seemed 'fine.'

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July 12 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has shared new details about his final conversation with Senator Lindsey Graham, revealing the two spoke just hours before the longtime lawmaker's sudden death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the president, Graham sounded tired after returning from Ukraine but otherwise appeared to be in good spirits.

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Final Conversation

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image of Donald Trump said Lindsey Graham sounded 'tired,' but gave no indication of a medical emergency.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Lindsey Graham sounded 'tired,' but gave no indication of a medical emergency.

Trump revealed during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press that he spoke with the South Carolina Republican on Saturday evening, describing Graham as tired but otherwise "fine" before the senator died later that night at age 71.

"He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act, and I said, 'Well, we're going to get it done, Lindsey. We're going to get it done. I'll see you, like, soon,'" Trump recalled, adding the two had expected to see each other the following day.

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'He Was Fine'

image of The president also revealed the senator had a 'great trip' to Ukraine.
Source: mega

The president also revealed the senator had a 'great trip' to Ukraine.

The president said Graham had called to discuss the proposed election reform legislation, which currently lacks enough support to pass the Senate.

During the conversation, the senator also spoke about his recent trip to Ukraine.

"He was telling me about the trip," Trump said in a separate interview on CNN's "State of the Union." "He had a great trip."

Trump said Graham sounded fatigued after his overseas travel but insisted there were no signs of a looming medical emergency.

"Other than being tired, he was fine," the president said, later adding he believed Graham's passing was "a quick end, and maybe that's not the worst way to go."

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Lindsey Graham's Sudden Death at 71

image of Lindsey Graham died at 71 on July 11.
Source: mega

Lindsey Graham died at 71 on July 11.

Graham's office confirmed his death in a statement released on Sunday, July 12.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the statement read. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

Police scanner audio suggested that emergency responders were called to Graham's home for a suspected cardiac arrest, after which he was taken from the home on a stretcher, NBC News reported.

The senator had returned from Ukraine less than a day earlier after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where the two discussed additional sanctions against Russia and continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

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'Like a Member of the Family'

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image of Donald Trump described Lindsey Graham as 'like a member of the family.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump described Lindsey Graham as 'like a member of the family.'

Following news of Graham's death, Trump led a wave of tributes honoring one of his closest political allies.

"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!" the president wrote on Truth Social. "He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!"

Trump also reflected on their years-long friendship during his television interviews, describing Graham as "like a member of the family to me."

"He was an amazing advocate," Trump said. "I don't know how you find anybody like him."

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