Was Lindsey Graham Poisoned? Senator's 'Sudden Illness' Ignites Conspiracy Theories About Iran and Russia
July 12 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Lindsey Graham's sudden death has sparked a wave of online speculation, with conservative commentator Laura Loomer calling for an investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The South Carolina Republican died on Saturday, July 11, at the age of 71 after what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness," though no evidence has been presented publicly suggesting foul play.
Loomer Calls for Investigation
Following news of Graham's death, Loomer took to X to question the circumstances surrounding the senator's passing, citing recent threats made against him by Iran and his overseas travel.
"Did Russia just poison Lindsey Graham?" she wrote. "There seriously needs to be an investigation."
Loomer pointed to Russia's delegation attending Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in Tehran, where she claimed funeral organizers and members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called for the assassinations of herself, President Donald Trump, and Graham.
"Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine one day ago calling for a Russian sanctions bill that he claimed the White House supports," she continued. "Now he is suddenly dead from a random illness, according to his staff. Did Russia just murder a U.S. Senator?"
Iran Threats Fuel Online Speculation
Questions surrounding Graham's death intensified after social media users noted the senator had recently returned from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss additional sanctions against Russia and continued U.S. support for Ukraine.
According to a summary released by Zelenskyy's office, the pair discussed expanding sanctions pressure on Moscow and increasing military assistance to Ukraine.
"The meeting also focused on diplomatic efforts to end the war and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and everyone backing its war," the statement said. "The Senator briefed the President on work on the relevant bill. According to him, now is the right time to move forward because Ukraine's success on the battlefield must be reinforced by the right pressure."
Online speculation also referenced recent threats from Iran.
Iranian media celebrated Graham's death, per News18: "I congratulate the Iranian nation on warmongering anti-Iran U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham being sent to hell."
While Graham had long been one of Congress' most outspoken critics of Iran and a staunch supporter of Israel, no public evidence has connected Iranian officials to his death.
Rabbi Shmuley also weighed in on social media, writing: "I'm not a conspiracy guy. But the death of Iran and Russia's greatest foe, the GREAT LINDSEY GRAHAM, a day after he returned from Ukraine, stinks to high hell."
Graham Dies at 71
Graham's office confirmed his death in a statement released Sunday.
"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the statement read. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."
NBC News reported police scanner audio indicated first responders were dispatched to Graham's Capitol Hill residence for a reported cardiac arrest before he was transported on a stretcher.
Trump Leads Tributes
Tributes quickly poured in following Graham's death, including one from President Trump, who praised his longtime political ally.
"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!" Trump wrote. "He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!"