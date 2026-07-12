Was Lindsey Graham Poisoned? Senator's 'Sudden Illness' Ignites Conspiracy Theories About Iran and Russia

Questions surrounding Graham's death intensified after social media users noted the senator had recently returned from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss additional sanctions against Russia and continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

According to a summary released by Zelenskyy's office, the pair discussed expanding sanctions pressure on Moscow and increasing military assistance to Ukraine.

"The meeting also focused on diplomatic efforts to end the war and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and everyone backing its war," the statement said. "The Senator briefed the President on work on the relevant bill. According to him, now is the right time to move forward because Ukraine's success on the battlefield must be reinforced by the right pressure."

Online speculation also referenced recent threats from Iran.

Iranian media celebrated Graham's death, per News18: "I congratulate the Iranian nation on warmongering anti-Iran U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham being sent to hell."

While Graham had long been one of Congress' most outspoken critics of Iran and a staunch supporter of Israel, no public evidence has connected Iranian officials to his death.

Rabbi Shmuley also weighed in on social media, writing: "I'm not a conspiracy guy. But the death of Iran and Russia's greatest foe, the GREAT LINDSEY GRAHAM, a day after he returned from Ukraine, stinks to high hell."