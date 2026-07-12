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Lindsey Graham Dead at 71: Police Scanner Audio Reveals Frantic Response to Reported 'Cardiac Arrest' at Senator's Capitol Hill Home

pic of Lindsey Graham
Source: mega

Lindsey Graham had just come back from Ukraine before his death.

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July 12 2026, Updated 4:04 a.m. ET

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Lindsey Graham has died at 71 years old, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement said. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

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Shocking Information About Lindsey Graham's Death Revealed

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image of Lindsey Graham died at 71 years old.
Source: mega

Lindsey Graham died at 71 years old.

Graham, who was close to Donald Trump, was reportedly seen being carried out on a stretcher outside his Capitol Hill home on Saturday night, police scanner audio obtained by NBC News reveals.

Emergency personnel responded to a call for "cardiac arrest," the outlet noted.

Graham had just returned from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 10.

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Meeting With Zelenskyy

image of Lindsey Graham met with Zelenskyy on July 10.
Source: mega

Lindsey Graham met with Zelenskyy on July 10.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the agreements reached during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Ankara that will further strengthen Ukraine's ability to protect lives. In particular, this includes the political decision to grant Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot systems," a synopsis from Zelenskyy's office reads. "The President briefed Senator Graham on Russia's constant attacks against our cities and the urgent need for additional anti-ballistic missiles. The Senator praised the courage of the Ukrainian people and reaffirmed Congress's continued support for Ukraine."

The note continued, "The meeting also focused on diplomatic efforts to end the war and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and everyone backing its war. The Senator briefed the President on work on the relevant bill. According to him, now is the right time to move forward because Ukraine's success on the battlefield must be reinforced by the right pressure."

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Donald Trump Weighs In

image of Donald Trump paid tribute to Lindsey Graham.
Source: mega

Donald Trump paid tribute to Lindsey Graham.

Many tributes poured in for Graham, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022 and was running for a fifth term in office this year, after winning his state's June primary election.

One person wrote, "Great Man🔥😢🙌," while another said, "Rest in peace uncle Graham💔 Thank you for all your support 🤍."

Trump also chimed in, writing, “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”

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image of Lindsey Graham was an outspoken supporter of the president.
Source: mega

Lindsey Graham was an outspoken supporter of the president.

Graham, who initially criticized Trump's approach to the 2016 election, became an outspoken supporter. However, he opposed Trump's 2025 decision to pardon those involved in the January 6 Capitol attack.

He said it was a "mistake" to pardon or commute the sentences of "people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently."

Graham was a strong advocate for international diplomacy, as he supported Israel and Ukraine while calling out Iran.

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