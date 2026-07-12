EXCLUSIVE: 'Queen Elizabeth Killed Princess Diana' — Read the Most Brutally Frank Account of Tragic Royals' Final Years in the Words of Her Closest Bodyguard

Diana lived in fear of car crashes, yet loved speeding in cars. She used to tell me when we drove past crashes: 'That could be us.'

We once even stopped to help out at an accident and I could see she was always obsessed by them. Yet despite her fear she would one day end up in an accident, Diana loved speeding in cars.

I was once a passenger with her when she was doing 85mph. We were pulled over by a traffic cop, and I told Diana I wasn't going to try and use her or my status to get her off.

The officer was amazed with who he had pulled over, and when he turned to me to look for advice I told him he had to do his job and wasn't going to say anything. In the end, she got off with a caution.

There was never anything romantic between Diana and I, but she did confide in me. She was a woman constantly on the look out for a friend – anyone who would listen.

That is why there is no real pattern to her lovers as they were all quite different. She was just drawn to anyone who showed her compassion and gave her an understanding ear.

I think she was fond of me because I wasn't a sycophant and always told her the truth. She used to giggle when I impersonated Charles for example, and we did get very close. It's little wonder in a way as we spent so much time together.

I had joined the Metropolitan Police Service as a special cadet at the age of 17 and after being made Inspector was selected for Scotland Yard's elite Royalty Protection Department. I was first chosen to head up the security for the Queen's grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, who as children called me

'Uncle Ken'. A year later in 1987 I was appointed a Personal Protection Officer to Diana. After hearing many of her secrets and witnessing her lovers come and go, I was by her side as she plotted to escape the royal family. It was a round-the-clock, global job.

She was called Purple 52 when we travelled abroad, but she liked to break up the formality by booking us into hotels as 'Mr and Mrs.'

In the end, it was our intimacy that ended our relationship. Scotland Yard advises all protection officers never to become too close emotionally to their VIP.

Detachment is essential, in order to focus fully on security. With someone as warm, sympathetic, confiding and vulnerable as Diana, this can be difficult to maintain.