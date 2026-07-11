EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Brutal Rejection on Live Television Leaves Rumored Ex-Lover Brett Goldstein Feeling 'Humiliated' and 'Used'

"She went out on a limb and humiliated Brett in front of [cohost] Savannah [Guthrie]," an insider claimed.

"Poor Brett was so embarrassed. Clearly, their fling counted for nothing in her eyes. He can just about live with that, but humiliating him on TV was a step too far. He's feeling used."

A previous source claimed the actress is just enjoying life following her split from Ben Affleck.

They noted, "Jennifer is in a very confident place right now. She's embracing her independence, throwing herself into work and not taking herself too seriously. The comments were playful, but they reflect someone enjoying a fresh chapter."