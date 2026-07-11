EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Brutal Rejection on Live Television Leaves Rumored Ex-Lover Brett Goldstein Feeling 'Humiliated' and 'Used'
July 11 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Some dignity, please?
Brett Goldstein appears to be licking his wounds after his Office Romance costar and rumored fling, Jennifer Lopez, broke the are-they-aren't-they rules by dismissing their connection on live TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Romance Rumors
A source said Goldstein, 45, and Lopez, 56, had a "brief fling" after establishing major chemistry on set, and that the Ted Lasso star continued to harbor "hopes" for a do-over while they've been promoting their Netflix rom-com.
But during a joint appearance on the Today show, Lopez shut down romance speculation by insisting that the buzz is just another example of the media trying to couple her up with a costar.
'Poor Brett Was So Embarrassed'
"She went out on a limb and humiliated Brett in front of [cohost] Savannah [Guthrie]," an insider claimed.
"Poor Brett was so embarrassed. Clearly, their fling counted for nothing in her eyes. He can just about live with that, but humiliating him on TV was a step too far. He's feeling used."
A previous source claimed the actress is just enjoying life following her split from Ben Affleck.
They noted, "Jennifer is in a very confident place right now. She's embracing her independence, throwing herself into work and not taking herself too seriously. The comments were playful, but they reflect someone enjoying a fresh chapter."