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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Brutal Rejection on Live Television Leaves Rumored Ex-Lover Brett Goldstein Feeling 'Humiliated' and 'Used'

Photo of Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is apparently still a single woman.

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July 11 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Some dignity, please?

Brett Goldstein appears to be licking his wounds after his Office Romance costar and rumored fling, Jennifer Lopez, broke the are-they-aren't-they rules by dismissing their connection on live TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Romance Rumors

Photo of Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez publicly dismissed romance rumors with Goldstein on live television.

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A source said Goldstein, 45, and Lopez, 56, had a "brief fling" after establishing major chemistry on set, and that the Ted Lasso star continued to harbor "hopes" for a do-over while they've been promoting their Netflix rom-com.

But during a joint appearance on the Today show, Lopez shut down romance speculation by insisting that the buzz is just another example of the media trying to couple her up with a costar.

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'Poor Brett Was So Embarrassed'

Photo of Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Goldstein reportedly hoped to rekindle the romance during their recent press tour.

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"She went out on a limb and humiliated Brett in front of [cohost] Savannah [Guthrie]," an insider claimed.

"Poor Brett was so embarrassed. Clearly, their fling counted for nothing in her eyes. He can just about live with that, but humiliating him on TV was a step too far. He's feeling used."

A previous source claimed the actress is just enjoying life following her split from Ben Affleck.

They noted, "Jennifer is in a very confident place right now. She's embracing her independence, throwing herself into work and not taking herself too seriously. The comments were playful, but they reflect someone enjoying a fresh chapter."

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