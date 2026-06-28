EXCLUSIVE: Single Jennifer Lopez, 56, 'Has Turned Sex Mad' Since Ben Affleck Divorce — Source

The 56-year-old star made the remarks during an appearance on a podcast with actor Brett Goldstein – to whom she has been romantically linked – which saw the pair discussing the 1993 Tony Scott-directed thriller.

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the extent of her admiration for cult crime romance True Romance, joking she "would have had sex with any one" of the film's cast members – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the singer and actress has embraced a more "liberated outlook" following her divorce from Ben Affleck .

Lopez and Goldstein, 45, recently completed work on Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, and her comments come amid continued public fascination with her personal life following the end of her marriage to Affleck, 53.

The pair finalized their divorce earlier this year after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Industry sources say Lopez now appears determined to focus on enjoying life and new creative projects rather than dwelling on her split.

One entertainment insider told us: "Jennifer is in a very confident place right now. She's embracing her independence, throwing herself into work and not taking herself too seriously. The comments were playful, but they reflect someone enjoying a fresh chapter.

"But others are saying her remarks show she has basically gone sex mad since her divorce from Ben. She's always been a highly sensual woman, and it's just something she has missed."