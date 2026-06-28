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Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Lopez
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EXCLUSIVE: Single Jennifer Lopez, 56, 'Has Turned Sex Mad' Since Ben Affleck Divorce — Source

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Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reportedly turned 'sex mad' since divorce.

June 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez has revealed the extent of her admiration for cult crime romance True Romance, joking she "would have had sex with any one" of the film's cast members – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the singer and actress has embraced a more "liberated outlook" following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 56-year-old star made the remarks during an appearance on a podcast with actor Brett Goldstein – to whom she has been romantically linked – which saw the pair discussing the 1993 Tony Scott-directed thriller.

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JLo Unfiltered After Ben Affleck Split

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Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez revealed her deep admiration for the film 'True Romance.'

Lopez and Goldstein, 45, recently completed work on Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, and her comments come amid continued public fascination with her personal life following the end of her marriage to Affleck, 53.

The pair finalized their divorce earlier this year after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Industry sources say Lopez now appears determined to focus on enjoying life and new creative projects rather than dwelling on her split.

One entertainment insider told us: "Jennifer is in a very confident place right now. She's embracing her independence, throwing herself into work and not taking herself too seriously. The comments were playful, but they reflect someone enjoying a fresh chapter.

"But others are saying her remarks show she has basically gone sex mad since her divorce from Ben. She's always been a highly sensual woman, and it's just something she has missed."

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J.Lo's Raunchy Confession

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The singer exclaimed that she would have sex with the cast members.

Speaking about True Romance, Lopez praised the film's cast and memorable characters. She said: "There are all these very seedy characters in the movie.

"You have Christian Slater, who works in this record store and has hallucinations of Elvis – who's played by Val Kilmer. And then you have Patricia Arquette, who couldn't be better as the hooker with the heart of gold, the sweetest."

The film stars Christian Slater as Clarence Worley and Patricia Arquette as his lover Alabama Whitman.

Its ensemble cast also includes Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Walken, Gary Oldman and late stars Dennis Hopper and James Gandolfini.

Lopez then delivered the remark that quickly attracted attention online.

She exclaimed: "I would have had sex with any one of them! That is the truth. Which says a lot about me, but maybe like the dark side of me.

"But all of them were so incredibly f------ good in this movie.'

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Brett Romance Rumors Swirl

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Goldstein developed an easy rapport while filming.

The singer went on to highlight Oldman's flamboyant pimp character Drexl Spivey, admitting she found his distinctive appearance appealing.

She also praised Arquette's performance, noting despite the extreme violence inflicted on Alabama during the film, the character retained an undeniable appeal.

Lopez said: "You still wanna kinda kiss her on the lips. You know what I mean? It's crazy, that movie."

Sources close to the star suggested her candid comments reflected her enthusiasm for great performances rather than any deeper meaning.

One source said: "Jennifer has always loved movies and charismatic characters. She was talking about how compelling the performances were. People who know her understood exactly what she meant."

Attention has also focused on Lopez's relationship with Goldstein after the pair developed an easy rapport while filming Office Romance.

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Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Both stars recently denied that they are romantically involved.

An insider said: "From the moment Jennifer and Brett started discussing the project, there was a natural spark between them that everyone noticed. They immediately clicked on both a professional and personal level, which created a really relaxed atmosphere on set and made filming a pleasure for everyone involved.

"Jennifer genuinely enjoys Brett's company. She thinks he's incredibly witty, charismatic and talented, and she appreciates how down-to-earth he is despite his success. They spent a lot of time laughing together between takes and developed a strong connection while working so closely on the film.

"Their chemistry translated effortlessly onto screen because there was already a real warmth and mutual respect between them behind the scenes. Jennifer has nothing but admiration for him as an actor and as a person, and she believes audiences will see that connection when they watch their movie."

Despite the speculation, both stars recently denied they are romantically involved during an appearance on NBC's Today.

When host Savannah Guthrie raised the subject, Lopez said they were "not dating."

Goldstein replied: "Correct."

Lopez has also dismissed the prospect of finding romance through social media. During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on June 8, she revealed she does not check direct messages and made clear any potential suitor would need to make a stronger impression in person.

She said: "I think they would be able to find me, no? If you really wanted to find me, you could find me."

Lopez added: "You're not going to find me through Instagram or sliding into my DMs. You have to make more of an effort than that."

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