Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Call It Quits After 10 Years — Insiders Say 'This Was Not an Ugly Split'
June 28 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Courteney Cox and longtime partner Johnny McDaid have quietly ended their relationship after more than a decade together, according to insiders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Friends close to the former couple insist the breakup was entirely amicable, with one source stressing: "This was not an ugly split."
Different Lives
The Friends star, 62, and the Snow Patrol musician, 49, are understood to have gone their separate ways late last year after years of splitting their time between Los Angeles and London.
A friend confirmed the breakup to the Daily Mail, saying, "Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship, and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much."
The insider added, "This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives."
A Decade-Long Romance
Cox and McDaid first sparked their romance in 2013 after being introduced through mutual friends, including Ed Sheeran.
The couple announced their engagement the following year before briefly separating in late 2015.
However, they reconciled in 2016, with Cox later admitting she was "thankful" for the breakup because it ultimately strengthened their relationship.
McDaid also publicly praised the actress over the years, previously saying he felt "lucky" to be with her.
The pair were last photographed together at the US Open in September after making a public appearance weeks earlier during a double date with Jennifer Aniston and her rumored boyfriend, wellness expert Jim Curtis, in Malibu.
Moving Forward
Since their split, both Cox and McDaid are believed to have moved on.
McDaid is understood to be in the early stages of a new relationship, while Cox recently sparked speculation after being seen in New York with her Shining Vale co-star Greg Kinnear, who stayed at her apartment.
Despite the attention, the pair have insisted they are simply close friends.
The actress has also remained on good terms with ex-husband David Arquette, with whom she shares daughter Coco, and friends say the former spouses continue to have a strong co-parenting relationship.
Busy New Chapters
While their romance has come to an end, both stars remain focused on their careers.
McDaid continues to enjoy enormous success as both a member of Snow Patrol and one of the music industry's most in-demand songwriters, having co-written Sheeran's hits, including Shape of You, Photograph, Galway Girl, Bad Habits, and Shivers.
Snow Patrol are currently in the middle of a major summer run of UK headline shows following an international tour and their Glastonbury performance last year.