Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Call It Quits After 10 Years — Insiders Say 'This Was Not an Ugly Split'

Cox and McDaid first sparked their romance in 2013 after being introduced through mutual friends, including Ed Sheeran.

The couple announced their engagement the following year before briefly separating in late 2015.

However, they reconciled in 2016, with Cox later admitting she was "thankful" for the breakup because it ultimately strengthened their relationship.

McDaid also publicly praised the actress over the years, previously saying he felt "lucky" to be with her.

The pair were last photographed together at the US Open in September after making a public appearance weeks earlier during a double date with Jennifer Aniston and her rumored boyfriend, wellness expert Jim Curtis, in Malibu.