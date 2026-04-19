EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Lopez Is Growing 'More and More Attracted' to 'New English Lover'

Jennifer Lopez is said to be growing increasingly drawn to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein, with sources telling RadarOnline.com her admiration for his rising Hollywood career is fueling a desire to get closer to the British actor. Lopez, 56, began working with Goldstein, 45, on the Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, which is set to debut on June 5, after her 2025 split from Ben Affleck, 53.

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J-Lo Captivated by Goldstein's Unconventional Success

Source: Mega Jennifer Lopez reportedly grew 'captivated' by co-star Brett Goldstein while filming their upcoming rom-com 'Office Romance.'

Goldstein, who rose to prominence on Ted Lasso in 2020, has since expanded his career across writing, acting and producing, earning Emmy awards and securing major film roles. He and Lopez pair reportedly spent time together before their filming began, and their on-set dynamic quickly became a topic of conversation among cast and crew – with many saying the pair are now secret lovers. One source close to the production said Lopez's interest is rooted in more than just chemistry. They added: "Jennifer has been genuinely impressed by how Brett has built his career from the ground up, and that admiration has turned into a real growing attraction on her part." Another insider said: "She finds his trajectory fascinating – from writer to Emmy-winning actor – and it has made her want to spend more time with him and understand him on a deeper level."

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Professional Respect Evolves Into Personal Connection

Source: Mega Lopez publicly praised the 'Ted Lasso' star as the 'best kisser' she has ever worked with in a movie.

Observers on the set of Office Romance described a connection between the pair that is thought to have extended far beyond their roles. One source said: "From the very first days on set there was an effortless rhythm between them – no awkwardness, no forcing it – and as Jennifer spent more time watching how Brett works and carries himself, you could see her becoming more and more captivated by him. "It was not just about chemistry in scenes, it was about a growing fascination with who he is and how he approaches everything he does. "At first her admiration was clearly rooted in professional respect – she was wowed by Brett's writing, his acting instincts and the way he has built his career – but that admiration did not stay purely professional for long. "It became obvious to people around them that Jennifer was genuinely intrigued by him on a personal level, wanting to understand him better and spend more time in his orbit."

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From London Roots to Emmy Winning Breakout

Source: Mega Goldstein and co-writer Joe Kelly reportedly developed the film's script specifically with Lopez in mind.

Goldstein's path to success has been unconventional. Born in Sutton, south London, he studied film at the University of Warwick before training at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. Early roles in series such as The Bill, Uncle and Drifters led to his breakout performance in Derek, created by Ricky Gervais. Reflecting on that experience, Goldstein said: "On my first day I was quite nervous – big f------ deal, working with Ricky Gervais, and it was my first big TV job – and I did take one, and he said, 'Perfect! Let's move on."' Goldstein's career accelerated after he joined Ted Lasso as a writer before casting himself as Roy Kent in the show – a performance that earned him Emmy awards in 2021 and 2022. He later appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder and signed a deal with Warner Bros. Television, establishing himself as a multifaceted figure in Hollywood.

Grounded Rapport and Leading Man Ambitions

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Source: Mega Insiders claimed Lopez and Goldstein have become 'secret lovers' following an effortless on-set connection.