EXCLUSIVE: How Bodyguard Survivor of Princess Diana's Death Crash Rebuilt His Life and Became Head of Security for Covid Drugs Giant
July 2 2026, Published 7:51 p.m. ET
Trevor Rees-Jones, the only survivor of the car crash that killed Princess Diana, went on to rebuild his life after unimaginable tragedy by serving as global head of security for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca – the firm behind one of the world's most effective Covid-19 vaccines.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rees-Jones was the personal bodyguard to Dodi Fayed when the Mercedes carrying Diana, Fayed, and driver Henri Paul crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Where Is Trevor Rees-Jones After Tragic Crash?
Diana, 36, Fayed, 42, and Paul, 41, died from their injuries, while Rees-Jones suffered devastating facial injuries and traumatic amnesia.
After leaving his role with Dodi's business tycoon father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, in 1998, he gradually rebuilt his career in international security before joining AstraZeneca as Director of Global Security in August 2017 and becoming the company's global head of security two years later.
His LinkedIn said he has held the role for nine years, and his biography on the site states: "Experienced Head of Corporate Security with a demonstrated history of working in international operations. Skilled in Enterprise Security Strategy, Security Management, Crisis Management, Executive Protection, and Investigations Programme Management.
It adds he is based in Shrewsbury, England.
Experts Confirm Traumatic Memory Loss
Dr Maurice Lipsedge, an expert psychiatrist commissioned by Lord Stevens' Operation Paget investigation into conspiracy theories surrounding Diana's fatal crash, said "very limited recall" remained for Rees-Jones of events immediately before and after the collision, adding this was unlikely ever to change.
According to the inquiry, Rees-Jones remained conscious after the impact despite catastrophic injuries but was left unable to remember the crash itself because of the severe head trauma he suffered.
Rees-Jones is now said to be living quietly in Shrewsbury using the name Trevor Rees – which is what is displayed on his LinkedIn profile.
His current responsibilities are not publicly detailed, although he was understood to have been recently involved in protecting AstraZeneca's global operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is not known whether his work included safeguarding senior executives connected with the Covid vaccine program or overseeing security for laboratories and intellectual property.
Surviving a Catastrophic Face Reconstruction
Following the 1997 Paris crash, Rees-Jones was placed in an induced coma for 10 days after suffering extensive head and chest injuries.
Every bone in his face was broken, and surgeons spent around 10 hours reconstructing it using approximately 150 titanium plates and components, guided by old photographs taken before the collision.
His injuries also left him with profound amnesia lasting for months.
Although investigators questioned him extensively during subsequent inquiries into the deaths, he has consistently been unable to recall the moments leading up to the crash or the impact itself due to the lasting effects of his brain injuries.
After briefly returning to work for Mohamed at the tycoon's Harrods store in London, Rees-Jones resigned within months, seeking to escape the relentless media attention surrounding the deaths.
He later worked for the United Nations in its peacekeeping department before moving into corporate security, eventually spending six years with US oil services company Halliburton, where he rose to director level overseeing international operations.
In 2000, Rees collaborated with ghostwriter Moira Johnston to publish The Bodyguard's Story: Diana, the Crash, and the Sole Survivor, recounting his experiences before and after the tragedy.
He remarried in 2003 and has since maintained a low profile aside from posting his new role online.