EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was an MI6 Agent and Know Princess Diana Was Murdered by Spies' — Radar Reveals Whistleblower's Brutal Conspiracy Theories On What Would Have Been Tragic Royal's 65th Birthday

As Diana's family gets set to mark what would have been her 65th birthday this year after her 1997 car smash death, we can reveal Tomlinson is convinced spies spent 15 years tracking Di's every move.

He said they then blasted the inebriated driver of the death crash car, Henri Paul, with a strobe light as he sped away from paparazzi to ensure he crashed in the Paris tunnel where Diana sustained her fatal internal injuries.

And he states the details of the UK spy agency's plot to kill Diana will never come to light – as they are locked in a dossier hidden in an MI6 vault.

His revelations will pile pain on royals, including Prince Harry, 41, who has spoken of his pain his mom was not alive to meet his son Archie days after the boy was born.

Tomlinson – who has gone on to work as a pilot in France – said Diana's driver Henri Paul disappeared for an hour before he smashed into the concrete 13th pillar of the Pont de l'Alma underpass at 121mph.

The Cambridge and MIT-educated agent is convinced Paul was on MI6's payroll as one of a mass of informers who fed them information on Diana.

But he said they used the booze-chugging chauffeur as a pawn in their plan to assassinate Diana by feeding the driver drink before he got behind the wheel of the hulking S280 Mercedes with Di, her lover Dodi and their bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones as passengers.

Tomlinson said: "Despite thorough police inquiries, Henri Paul's whereabouts for an hour have not been accounted for.

"I suspect that he was having a drink with his MI6 handler, as a large sum of money was found on his body later that evening.

"Examination of his MI6 file would clarify this and might shed light on the mysteriously high levels of alcohol and carbon monoxide found in his blood.

"I am convinced that there is information in MI6 files that would be useful to the inquiry into Diana's death, in particular concerning the movements of Henri Paul on the evening of his death."