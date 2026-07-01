EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was an MI6 Agent and Know Princess Diana Was Murdered by Spies' — Radar Reveals Whistleblower's Brutal Conspiracy Theories On What Would Have Been Tragic Royal's 65th Birthday
July 1 2026, Updated 3:52 p.m. ET
Princess Diana was "murdered by heartless MI6 agents who plied her drunk chauffeur with deadly amounts of booze an hour before he drove the doomed royal to her death."
RadarOnline.com can reveal these are only part of the shocking claims made by renegade spy Richard Tomlinson, who has risked death by breaking ranks with his former MI6 bosses to blow the whistle on what he believes is one of the world's biggest murder conspiracies.
MI6 Murder Plot Claim
As Diana's family gets set to mark what would have been her 65th birthday this year after her 1997 car smash death, we can reveal Tomlinson is convinced spies spent 15 years tracking Di's every move.
He said they then blasted the inebriated driver of the death crash car, Henri Paul, with a strobe light as he sped away from paparazzi to ensure he crashed in the Paris tunnel where Diana sustained her fatal internal injuries.
And he states the details of the UK spy agency's plot to kill Diana will never come to light – as they are locked in a dossier hidden in an MI6 vault.
His revelations will pile pain on royals, including Prince Harry, 41, who has spoken of his pain his mom was not alive to meet his son Archie days after the boy was born.
Tomlinson – who has gone on to work as a pilot in France – said Diana's driver Henri Paul disappeared for an hour before he smashed into the concrete 13th pillar of the Pont de l'Alma underpass at 121mph.
The Cambridge and MIT-educated agent is convinced Paul was on MI6's payroll as one of a mass of informers who fed them information on Diana.
But he said they used the booze-chugging chauffeur as a pawn in their plan to assassinate Diana by feeding the driver drink before he got behind the wheel of the hulking S280 Mercedes with Di, her lover Dodi and their bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones as passengers.
Tomlinson said: "Despite thorough police inquiries, Henri Paul's whereabouts for an hour have not been accounted for.
"I suspect that he was having a drink with his MI6 handler, as a large sum of money was found on his body later that evening.
"Examination of his MI6 file would clarify this and might shed light on the mysteriously high levels of alcohol and carbon monoxide found in his blood.
"I am convinced that there is information in MI6 files that would be useful to the inquiry into Diana's death, in particular concerning the movements of Henri Paul on the evening of his death."
Missing Hour Mystery
Paul, left The Ritz hotel, Paris – where Diana and Dodi dined before he drove them to their deaths –between 7pm and 10pm on the night of their fatal crash, thinking his duties were over.
But he returned when Di and her rumored lover Dodi unexpectedly returned to the hotel for a meal.
Where Paul went during those three hours has never been fully explained.
He also went missing for eight and a half minutes from 10.22pm when he was not picked up on any CCTV cameras.
The equivalent of almost $2,600 in Francs was found in his pocket after Diana's crash.
Hard-drinking 41-year-old Paul also had such an abnormally excessive amount of the toxin carbon monoxide in his system the night he drove Diana to her death, the Frenchman should have been suffering symptoms including severe headaches and nausea, the inquest into the princess' death was told in 2008.
According to tests carried out by two French medical experts hours after the Paris crash on August 31, 1997, the levels of carbon monoxide in Mr Paul's blood ranged between 12 and 21 per cent – compared to a normal reading of around two to four per cent.
He also had a blood alcohol level of 0.19 per cent, three times the legal limit in France.
Medics warn such a high level can cause staggering and double vision – rendering it almost suicidal to get in a car and drive.
A September 1997 analysis of Paul's hair and spinal cord also detected the antidepressant Prozac as well as Tiapridal – used to combat alcohol withdrawal.
The driver also had a chip on his shoulder as he'd been off-duty the night he snuffed out Di's life – downing Scotch and beer at home as well as one-and-a-half bottles of wine.
Tunnel Flash Theory
Tomlinson, now 63, is among scores of conspiracy theorists convinced Paul was called in by his MI6 handler to drive Diana, before he was allegedly plied with alcohol and possibly poison – which would explain the high level of carbon monoxide in his system.
The former spook also says he believes MI6 used the same technique they planned to use to assassinate Serbian tyrant Slobodan Milosevic in a staged car accident in a tunnel five years before Diana's death.
Tomlinson, who worked for MI6 in the early 1990s, said he saw a two- page document in 1992, detailing three plans to kill Milosevic by firing a strobe light at his car to blind his driver.
He added: "What later struck me about the deaths of Diana and Dodi was that the claims about how they had died mimicked what was in a so-called 'Y-file' document on how to assassinate Milosevic.
"Henri Paul could have been blinded as he drove through the Paris underpass by a high-powered flashlight.
"The Y-file proves this was a technique which, at the time of Diana and Dodi's deaths, was consistent with MI6 methods."
Witnesses, including taxi passenger Brian Anderson testified at Diana's inquest to seeing a "significant flash of light" in the tunnel where Paul crashed seconds before the crash.
Royal Conspiracy Claims
Tomlinson is among millions of people who believe a plot to kill Diana was sanctioned at the highest levels of the British government and the royal family due to Di's campaigning against the money-spinning landmine business and to stop her relationship with Muslim lover Dodi Fayed.
New Zealand-born Tomlinson joined MI6 as agent D/813317 in 1991, working as a "targeting officer", spying on subjects in the Balkans and Moscow.
His later service in the East European Controllerate – one of the most important departments in the Secret Intelligence Service – gave him access to highly restricted Y-files.
He was sacked in 1995 and jailed for a year in Britain in December 1997 for breaching the Official Secrets Act by writing the book I Spy about his time with MI6.
But Tomlinson detailed his theories on Diana's death in a new version of the tome, The Big Breach.
Extracts from the book are being shared among royal fans as they get ready for the 30th anniversary of her death in 2027.
Tomlinson told in a rare 1998 interview from a bolthole in Geneva, Switzerland, how he was part of a team of MI6 agents who spent 15 years monitoring the royal.
He said: "We were given a standing instruction to keep her in our sights.
"I don't think she had one private phone call in years. We had film and tapes of everything she was doing.
"At one time, a whole squad of marines was staking out the house, hiding in ditches and behind hedges, with infrared red camera equipment.