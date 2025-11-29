EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Secret Files Heist Plot — Conspiracy Theorists 'Launch Plan to Steal Documents on Tragic Royal's Death' Being Kept Under Lock and Key in Paris
Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Princess Diana, whose death in Paris in 1997 remains one of the most scrutinized events in modern royal history, is now at the center of a new controversy as conspiracy theorists are plotting to steal her sealed crash-investigation files – claiming the documents contain explosive revelations being deliberately suppressed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the scheme as pressure intensifies ahead of the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in 2027, with the 6,000-page French police dossier locked away until at least 2082 under article L. 213-2 of France's heritage code.
The Secret Paris Dossier
Compiled in 2007 after an 18-month investigation into the crash that killed Diana, 36, and Dodi Al Fayed, 42, the file is stored deep inside the basement archives of the Palais de Justice in Paris, guarded by armed officers and inaccessible to the public for another 57 years.
Officials insist the rule is standard practice, but the restriction has reignited long-running suspicions over why the documents were ever sealed for so long.
A Paris legal source claimed the secrecy has "emboldened fringe groups" who believe the state is hiding critical evidence.
The insider explained: "Some of these people convinced themselves that if the authorities won't release the file, then they need to take it. They've been mapping out the archives, discussing entry points, the guards, everything. "It seems delusional, but it shows how secrecy feeds this kind of behavior."
The Heist Plot Revealed
Another source with knowledge of the attempted plot claimed: "They are talking about it as some heroic mission, but it's a crime against national archives. They won't get close." Referring to the $102million jewelry heist in October that saw thieves target the Louvre Museum in Paris, the insider said the gang is being "inspired by the daring and success of that robbery."
As the secret Diana file being held in the French capital was finalized in 2007, it is sealed until 2082 at the earliest – though sources now tell us "French authorities can extend the restriction indefinitely."
The existence of the dossier was confirmed only after persistent requests to view it from Radar.
Officials Defend Sealing
A spokesman for the Palais de Justice said in one refusal to unseal the potentially sensational documents: "The investigation file is placed in the archives of the Paris Court of Appeal. In application of article L213-2 of the heritage code, it cannot be consulted before the expiration of a period of 75 years."
They added: "There is no online version of this archive."
A source who viewed part of the dossier told us: "This secrecy stinks of a cover-up and conspiracy at the highest level, and is typical of French bureaucracy."
One legal source familiar with the archives added: "Sealing the documents until long after everyone involved is gone only deepens the sense that the full truth is being pushed out of reach – and many believe these files contain the definitive truth about the circumstances of Diana's death."
Lost Evidence Controversy
In 2007, French authorities claimed the entire dossier had been "lost" just weeks before the $17million British inquest into Diana's death opened – a probe that ultimately concluded the tragic princess and her rumored lover Dodi had been unlawfully killed due to grossly negligent driving by paparazzi and chauffeur Henri Paul, who also died in the smash. Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones narrowly survived but suffered catastrophic injuries.
Sources tell us the French file on the horror, compiled by 30 police officers, includes thousands of pages of evidence, as well as around 200 witness statements, toxicology reports for Paul, previously unseen crash-scene photographs, and interviews from one of the largest legal investigations in modern French history. Lawyer Jean-Louis Pelletier, who represented paparazzo Fabrice Chassery, said in 2007 when he sought access to the dossier, he was told it had vanished.
He claimed: "When I went into the court to ask to see the files, I was told they weren't there. I know files go missing from time to time, but bearing in mind the size and importance of this particular one, it is extraordinary."
Partial photocopies were later provided to Lord Stevens, who headed the British investigation into Diana's death, but the original documents – the only version admissible in any future court proceedings – have remained sealed.
In 2006, French authorities also revealed photographs showing Diana and Dodi at the crash scene had disappeared.
A British lawyer said, "It is scarcely believable that such crucial evidence could be lost just weeks before the inquest."