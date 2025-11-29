EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Secret Files Heist Plot — Conspiracy Theorists 'Launch Plan to Steal Documents on Tragic Royal's Death' Being Kept Under Lock and Key in Paris

Compiled in 2007 after an 18-month investigation into the crash that killed Diana, 36, and Dodi Al Fayed, 42, the file is stored deep inside the basement archives of the Palais de Justice in Paris, guarded by armed officers and inaccessible to the public for another 57 years.

Officials insist the rule is standard practice, but the restriction has reignited long-running suspicions over why the documents were ever sealed for so long.

A Paris legal source claimed the secrecy has "emboldened fringe groups" who believe the state is hiding critical evidence.

The insider explained: "Some of these people convinced themselves that if the authorities won't release the file, then they need to take it. They've been mapping out the archives, discussing entry points, the guards, everything. "It seems delusional, but it shows how secrecy feeds this kind of behavior."