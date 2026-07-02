EXCLUSIVE: Trump Administration Suffers Major Court Blow — Judge Says 19 Intelligence Officers 'Likely Had Rights Violated in DEI Purge'

The lawsuit was brought by 19 career intelligence officers identified in court records as John and Jane Does. According to the opinion, many of the employees had been temporarily assigned to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) roles before President Trump signed executive orders directing federal agencies to dismantle DEI programs across the government.

The officers were subsequently placed on administrative leave before being notified they would be terminated. The opinion noted the agencies never claimed any of the officers engaged in misconduct or poor job performance.

Instead, the CIA acknowledged the terminations were carried out to implement the administration's executive orders dismantling DEIA programs across the federal government.