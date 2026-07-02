EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Death Predictions — 'They're Going to Blow Me Up, Kill Me In a Helicopter, Shoot Me Like Gianni Versace or Murder Me in Road Accident'
July 2 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's belief she was going to be wiped out in a car accident orchestrated by her husband and the royal family is well-worn ground.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal, ironically, feared her assassination would be much more violent.
Princess Diana Feared a Staged Assassination Plot
Diana – who would have turned 65 this year had she survived the Paris car smash that killed her aged 36 in 1997 – feared she was going to be gunned down like her friend Gianni Versace, or wiped out in a staged helicopter crash.
The murder of flamboyant fashion star Versace, 50, in South Beach, Florida, on July 15, 1997 – while Diana was on Mohamed Al-Fayed's yacht – tore apart the romance of her final summer with the businessman's son Dodi.
In transforming the vice girl look into high fashion, Versace had bridged the gap between fashion and celebrity – just as Diana had bridged the gap between royalty and celebrity.
And Versace had sent Diana trunkloads of his slinky gowns for nights when she wanted to make a splash.
The killing was the work of Andrew Cunanan, 27, who committed suicide eight days after he murdered Versace – with the same gun he used to gun down his idol on the doorstep of his Miami Beach mansion.
'Do You Think They'll Do That to Me?'
Diana at first assumed the killing was a terrorist assassination. Her lover Dodi's bodyguard Lee Sansum found her on the deck of the Jonikal very early the day after the designer's July 15 death.
She was gazing sadly out to sea – and dramatically turned to Sansum and said: "Do you think they'll do that to me?"
Sources told us even in the blazing Mediterranean sunshine, Diana carried with her a shroud of darkness. On holidays, her mind would cast back to how she had her rooms at Kensington Palace twice swept for bugs – and she could never get rid of the fear that there was an international plot to kill her.
During one trip to Rome with her Argentinean friend Roberto Devorik, she startled him with her violent suspicions.
Insiders claimed a portrait of Prince Philip hanging on the wall evoked the outburst from Diana: "He hates me. He really hates me and would like to see me disappear."
Predictions of a Fake Royal Accident
She would wind up dead in a fake accident, she is said to have told Devorik.
An insider claimed Diana confided in a friend: "I am a threat in their eyes. They only use me when they need me for official functions and then they drop me again in the darkness.
"They are not going to kill me by poisoning me or in a big plane, where others will get hurt. They will blow me up, do it when I am in a small plane, in a car when I am driving, or in a helicopter – or shoot me like Gianni."
Devorik asked her why anyone should want to kill her. And if she was so afraid, he enquired why she didn't travel with a bodyguard, still available to her from the royal protection squad.
The beloved royal is said to have told him she thought they spied on her and was fed up with being followed around.
"Roberto, you are so naïve," a source told us she told Devorik after she was cast out of the royal family.
"Don't you see, they took my H.R.H. title and now they are slowly taking my kids? They are now letting me know when I can have the children."
Sources say this may have been a veiled reference to Diana being pregnant when she died – a theory conspiracists have seized on, saying she and her suspected lover were killed to stop her bringing a foreign child into the royal family.