EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Death Predictions — 'They're Going to Blow Me Up, Kill Me In a Helicopter, Shoot Me Like Gianni Versace or Murder Me in Road Accident'

Diana – who would have turned 65 this year had she survived the Paris car smash that killed her aged 36 in 1997 – feared she was going to be gunned down like her friend Gianni Versace, or wiped out in a staged helicopter crash.

The murder of flamboyant fashion star Versace, 50, in South Beach, Florida, on July 15, 1997 – while Diana was on Mohamed Al-Fayed's yacht – tore apart the romance of her final summer with the businessman's son Dodi.

In transforming the vice girl look into high fashion, Versace had bridged the gap between fashion and celebrity – just as Diana had bridged the gap between royalty and celebrity.

And Versace had sent Diana trunkloads of his slinky gowns for nights when she wanted to make a splash.

The killing was the work of Andrew Cunanan, 27, who committed suicide eight days after he murdered Versace – with the same gun he used to gun down his idol on the doorstep of his Miami Beach mansion.