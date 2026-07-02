Epstein's Sick Ploy: Former Beauty Queen Claims Notorious Pedo Used Trump Pageants as Hunting Ground for 'Fresh Meat'

The former Miss Switzerland and Miss Europe contestant claimed to Punchup that the 1993 pageant was a "playground" for sick, powerful men that she was fortunate to escape.

Keul claimed, "They knew exactly what they wanted. I was fresh meat," referring to Epstein and fellow "predators" around the scene.

She went on to claim that "Nothing was normal" at the pageant, as influential men prowled around contestants, eyeing them in hotel lobbies and behind closed doors in private suites.

Keul claimed the event was a loose way to single out and usher "the pretty ones" into notorious Epstein's web.