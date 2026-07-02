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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's Sick Ploy: Former Beauty Queen Claims Notorious Pedo Used Trump Pageants as Hunting Ground for 'Fresh Meat'

Photo of Beatrice Keul, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: @beatrice.keul.official/INSTAGRAM; Department of Justice

Beatrice Keul claimed she was approached by Jeffrey Epstein at one of Donald Trump's pageants.

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July 2 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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A former beauty queen has made bombshell allegations that late pedo Jeffrey Epstein used Donald Trump's onetime network of pageants as a hunting ground to find "fresh meat," in the form of young women and teens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beatrice Keul, 55, alleged that contestants in Trump's 1993 American Dream Pageant were handpicked, pressured into private meetups, and steered toward unfamiliar men by Epstein and an alleged modeling industry predator.

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'I Was Fresh Meat'

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Photo of Beatrice Keul and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: @beatrice.keul.official/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Beatrice Keul claimed she was 'fresh meat' to Epstein and other predators.

The former Miss Switzerland and Miss Europe contestant claimed to Punchup that the 1993 pageant was a "playground" for sick, powerful men that she was fortunate to escape.

Keul claimed, "They knew exactly what they wanted. I was fresh meat," referring to Epstein and fellow "predators" around the scene.

She went on to claim that "Nothing was normal" at the pageant, as influential men prowled around contestants, eyeing them in hotel lobbies and behind closed doors in private suites.

Keul claimed the event was a loose way to single out and usher "the pretty ones" into notorious Epstein's web.

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Testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Tied Epstein to a Miss Teen USA Contestant

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell dated Epstein and was later convicted of s-x trafficking teens for him.

According to Keul, Epstein tried to entice aspiring young models with offers of flights and hotel stays for exclusive Mar-a-Lago parties, insisting she had "the caliber for this league."

Trump purchased the Miss Universe organization in 1996, which held the rights to the Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA titles. He sold it after announcing his run for president in 2015.

During the 2021 trial for Ghislaine Maxwell, who served as Epstein's madame, a victim who went by "Jane" testified that when she was a 14-year-old contestant in Miss Teen USA during the 1990s, Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago, where she met Trump. However, "Jane" denied any inappropriate behavior by the tycoon.

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Jeffrey Epstein's Web of Victims in Modeling World as Well as Pageants

Photo of Stacey Williams
Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube

Former model Stacey Williams claimed Epstein sought out models for sx- trafficking.

Former model Stacey Williams, who briefly dated Epstein in the early 1990s, claimed during an April appearance on The Daily Beast podcast that the disgraced financier operated within a sinister network in the modeling world, one she said closely mirrored the pageant operation Keul described.

It was allegedly made up of the male heads of modeling agencies from the U.S. and Europe, and specifically called out French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel.

"They weren’t over there just looking for the next star. It was just pure, straight, unadulterated trafficking. And that was coming through Jean. I do believe that Jean-Luc Brunel was incredibly important in expanding Jeffrey’s network into Eastern Europe," Williams claimed.

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Donald Trump Said He Was 'Not a Fan' of Jeffrey Epstein

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Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Trump said he was not a 'fan' of Epstein despite the two knowing each other.

Trump has repeatedly denied having any close friendship with Epstein beyond their shared presence in the New York City and Palm Beach social circles during the 1990s and early aughts.

In a 2002 interview, four years before Epstein's 2006 arrest for soliciting a prostitute, the real estate mogul revealed, "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

However, after Epstein's 2019 s-x trafficking arrest, Trump claimed he wasn't a "fan."

"I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him. I was not a fan of his," the controversial president explained.

He added, "I had a falling-out with him a long time ago. I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years."

Trump later claimed in July 2025 that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago around 2005 for hiring away his spa workers and cut off contact for good.

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