Trump Accused of Sexually Assaulting Beauty Queen and 'Threatening' Her If She Spoke Out About Alleged Incident — 'I Was Screaming for Help'

Keul first met Trump in November 1993, when the businessman was 47, and she was a 23-year-old banking executive and part-time model.

The now 55-year-old apparently caught attention after winning second place in the Miss Switzerland 1992 pageant in Zurich and reached the final round of the Miss Europe competition in Istanbul that year. Keul said she then received an invitation from the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant, offering an all-expense-paid trip to New York and Atlantic City to participate in that contest.

However, she alleged that after agreeing to a "private meeting" with Trump at the Plaza Hotel, he "jumped on her," kissed her, and tried to lift her dress.

"He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could," Keul alleged to The Daily Beast's Substack publication, PunchUp. "It was violent, it was quick, it was intense. I was screaming for help, and nobody came. It was bad."