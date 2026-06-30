Trump Accused of Sexually Assaulting Beauty Queen and 'Threatening' Her If She Spoke Out About Alleged Incident — 'I Was Screaming for Help'
June 30 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
A former beauty queen has made new allegations that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her during one of the future-president's pageants, RadarOnline.com can report.
Beatrice Keul alleged that after the harrowing incident, Trump threatened her to keep quiet, or "bad things would happen".
Model Alleges 'Private Meeting' Turned Into an 'Attack'
Keul first met Trump in November 1993, when the businessman was 47, and she was a 23-year-old banking executive and part-time model.
The now 55-year-old apparently caught attention after winning second place in the Miss Switzerland 1992 pageant in Zurich and reached the final round of the Miss Europe competition in Istanbul that year. Keul said she then received an invitation from the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant, offering an all-expense-paid trip to New York and Atlantic City to participate in that contest.
However, she alleged that after agreeing to a "private meeting" with Trump at the Plaza Hotel, he "jumped on her," kissed her, and tried to lift her dress.
"He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could," Keul alleged to The Daily Beast's Substack publication, PunchUp. "It was violent, it was quick, it was intense. I was screaming for help, and nobody came. It was bad."
Model Alleges Trump 'Threatened' Her to Keep Quiet
Keul claimed that after the alleged encounter, Trump warned her to keep quiet about what happened.
"He threatened me. He clearly told me that I must keep quiet… otherwise, bad things can happen," she alleged, adding that she took that as a threat to her personal safety.
The young model said she was frightened and alone in a foreign country, so she "promised him that I was going to keep quiet."
According to Keul, Trump allegedly brushed her away, calmly telling her later, "The show must go on."
"At this moment, I realized this was not his first try," she claimed to PunchUp.
Model Claims Jeffrey Epstein Made a Move on Her
Keul said that wasn't her only encounter with a powerful businessman during her stay. She also alleged that she was approached that same day by convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who introduced himself as Trump's "best friend," before allegedly telling her she was meant to be his "prey."
"Straight away he told me, 'I'm Don's best friend', so I trusted him," she said about Epstein. "He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, 'I will take care of you.'"
Keul claimed Epstein offered to cover her travel and accommodation costs, describing a world of luxury and connections.
"He said, 'You don't have to worry. Flights, hotels, I'll sort everything, just come because Don likes you. We organize lots of parties at Mar-a-Lago.'"
But she claimed that she quickly grew uneasy around Epstein.
"I became very suspicious," she told the outlet. "I didn't like the way he talked to me. He was very slimy. He wasn't my type at all."
Other Allegations
Keul is among at least 28 women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years.
The president has denied the allegations against him, calling them "unequivocally false," and has also said he has never met some of his accusers.
White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson has defended the president in regards to his connection to Epstein.
"Just as President Trump has said, he's been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein," she said in a statement, adding that he "has done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him."