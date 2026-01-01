EXCLUSIVE: I'm a Beauty Queen and Jeffrey Epstein Offered Me a Chance to Meet His Friend Prince Andrew 6 Years Before Royal Said They Met
Jan. 1 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Beatrice Keul says Jeffrey Epstein used his supposed friendship with the then-Prince Andrew to lure her into his orbit – six years before the Duke of York says they first met.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former beauty queen, now 56, says Epstein boasted of his royal connections at a New York pageant in 1993, offering to "facilitate a meeting between her and the prince realize at the time."
The Pageant Meeting
Her account predates by six years Andrew's own claim he first encountered the convicted sex offender in 1999.
Beatrice also said Jeffrey described himself as "Donald Trump's best friend" – and used both men's names to gain women's trust.
Then aged 24, the 6ft 1in tall Swiss model was in the U.S. after being invited to compete at the Donald J. Trump American Dream World Finals in New York and Atlantic City.
The trip followed her success as runner-up in the 1992 Miss Switzerland contest and her appearance at the Miss Europe finals in Istanbul.
It was supposed to be a career opportunity – but instead, she says, it became a disturbing encounter.
"Straight away he told me, 'I'm Don's best friend', so I trusted him," she said about Jeffrey. "He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, 'I will take care of you.'"
Promises of Luxury
Beatrice added Jeffrey offered to cover her travel and accommodation costs, describing a world of luxury and connections.
She claimed: "He said, 'You don't have to worry. Flights, hotels, I'll sort everything, just come because Don likes you. We organise lots of parties at Mar-a-Lago.'"
Beatrice also said she soon grew uneasy.
"I became very suspicious. I didn't like the way he talked to me. He was very slimy. He wasn't my type at all," she added.
Her unease deepened as Jeffrey continued pressing.
She went on: "He kept saying he had very rich and powerful friends and knew the Royal Family. And then I said, 'The Royal Family?' And he said, 'Prince Andrew.'
"He said he could facilitate the contact. And I was shocked because he wasn't the kind of guy that you'd think would be in the Royal Family's society. He didn't look like he would have the manners for that. But he wanted me to put him in touch with Prince Andrew."
Recruitment Tactics
Beatrice described Jeffrey as behaving like a recruiter.
She said: "Then he told me, 'You've got the calibre for this league.' I didn't see me with Prince Andrew, not even for a second, even though he was ready to arrange contact with him.
"Then I saw Epstein talking to the other girls. He was making his rounds. He was there to recruit and get addresses and phone numbers. He asked for my details, but I wouldn't give him them so he said he would just get them off Don (Trump)."
Beatrice first met Donald Sr., then 47, at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, where she says he made a beeline for her at a press event.
Last year she alleged he later groped her during the pageant. President Trump denied the claim, calling it "false."
Royal Consequences
Andrew, 65 – who has now been stripped of his royal titles by King Charles, 77, over his long-standing friendship with Jeffrey – became friends with Jeffrey through his pimp Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.
He later reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to the Duke aged 17.
Windsor has denied all wrongdoing and stepped back from royal duties in 2022.
Beatrice said she has now spoken out to shed light on Jeffrey's use of beauty contests to identify young women.
"He was hunting, picking the fresh meat he wanted," she said. "And it wasn't hidden. It was all there in front of our eyes, but we didn't realize at the time."