Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: I'm a Beauty Queen and Jeffrey Epstein Offered Me a Chance to Meet His Friend Prince Andrew 6 Years Before Royal Said They Met

Split photos of Andrew Windsor, Beatrice Keul and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: @beatrice.keul.official/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

A beauty queen claimed Epstein offered her a chance to meet Prince Andrew years earlier.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Beatrice Keul says Jeffrey Epstein used his supposed friendship with the then-Prince Andrew to lure her into his orbit – six years before the Duke of York says they first met.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former beauty queen, now 56, says Epstein boasted of his royal connections at a New York pageant in 1993, offering to "facilitate a meeting between her and the prince realize at the time."

Article continues below advertisement

The Pageant Meeting

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photos of Beatrice Keul and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: @beatrice.keul.official/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Beatrice Keul said Epstein named Prince Andrew to win her trust.

Her account predates by six years Andrew's own claim he first encountered the convicted sex offender in 1999.

Beatrice also said Jeffrey described himself as "Donald Trump's best friend" – and used both men's names to gain women's trust.

Then aged 24, the 6ft 1in tall Swiss model was in the U.S. after being invited to compete at the Donald J. Trump American Dream World Finals in New York and Atlantic City.

The trip followed her success as runner-up in the 1992 Miss Switzerland contest and her appearance at the Miss Europe finals in Istanbul.

It was supposed to be a career opportunity – but instead, she says, it became a disturbing encounter.

"Straight away he told me, 'I'm Don's best friend', so I trusted him," she said about Jeffrey. "He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, 'I will take care of you.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Promises of Luxury

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

She claimed Epstein called Donald Trump his best friend.

Beatrice added Jeffrey offered to cover her travel and accommodation costs, describing a world of luxury and connections.

She claimed: "He said, 'You don't have to worry. Flights, hotels, I'll sort everything, just come because Don likes you. We organise lots of parties at Mar-a-Lago.'"

Beatrice also said she soon grew uneasy.

"I became very suspicious. I didn't like the way he talked to me. He was very slimy. He wasn't my type at all," she added.

Her unease deepened as Jeffrey continued pressing.

She went on: "He kept saying he had very rich and powerful friends and knew the Royal Family. And then I said, 'The Royal Family?' And he said, 'Prince Andrew.'

"He said he could facilitate the contact. And I was shocked because he wasn't the kind of guy that you'd think would be in the Royal Family's society. He didn't look like he would have the manners for that. But he wanted me to put him in touch with Prince Andrew."

Article continues below advertisement

Recruitment Tactics

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

She said Epstein told her she had the 'calibre' to meet powerful men.

Beatrice described Jeffrey as behaving like a recruiter.

She said: "Then he told me, 'You've got the calibre for this league.' I didn't see me with Prince Andrew, not even for a second, even though he was ready to arrange contact with him.

"Then I saw Epstein talking to the other girls. He was making his rounds. He was there to recruit and get addresses and phone numbers. He asked for my details, but I wouldn't give him them so he said he would just get them off Don (Trump)."

Beatrice first met Donald Sr., then 47, at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, where she says he made a beeline for her at a press event.

Last year she alleged he later groped her during the pageant. President Trump denied the claim, calling it "false."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been cut from Kris Jenner's VIP list after forcing the Kardashians to delete party pics.

EXCLUSIVE: 'A Massive Slap in the Face!' — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kicked Off Kris Jenner's VIP List After Forcing Kardashians to Delete Party Pics

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy Being Marred by Shocking Fees She Agreed to Put Through for Favorite Son Andrew's Live-In 'Spiritual Gurus'

Royal Consequences

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photos of Beatrice Keul and Andrew Windsor
Source: @beatrice.keul.official/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

She said Epstein pushed the idea of introducing her to Prince Andrew.

Andrew, 65 – who has now been stripped of his royal titles by King Charles, 77, over his long-standing friendship with Jeffrey – became friends with Jeffrey through his pimp Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

He later reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to the Duke aged 17.

Windsor has denied all wrongdoing and stepped back from royal duties in 2022.

Beatrice said she has now spoken out to shed light on Jeffrey's use of beauty contests to identify young women.

"He was hunting, picking the fresh meat he wanted," she said. "And it wasn't hidden. It was all there in front of our eyes, but we didn't realize at the time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.