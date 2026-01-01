EXCLUSIVE: I'm a Beauty Queen and Jeffrey Epstein Offered Me a Chance to Meet His Friend Prince Andrew 6 Years Before Royal Said They Met

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former beauty queen, now 56, says Epstein boasted of his royal connections at a New York pageant in 1993, offering to "facilitate a meeting between her and the prince realize at the time."

Beatrice Keul says Jeffrey Epstein used his supposed friendship with the then- Prince Andrew to lure her into his orbit – six years before the Duke of York says they first met.

Her account predates by six years Andrew's own claim he first encountered the convicted sex offender in 1999.

Beatrice also said Jeffrey described himself as "Donald Trump's best friend" – and used both men's names to gain women's trust.

Then aged 24, the 6ft 1in tall Swiss model was in the U.S. after being invited to compete at the Donald J. Trump American Dream World Finals in New York and Atlantic City.

The trip followed her success as runner-up in the 1992 Miss Switzerland contest and her appearance at the Miss Europe finals in Istanbul.

It was supposed to be a career opportunity – but instead, she says, it became a disturbing encounter.

"Straight away he told me, 'I'm Don's best friend', so I trusted him," she said about Jeffrey. "He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, 'I will take care of you.'"