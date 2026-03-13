Beauty Queen Savages Donald Trump after Being Axed from White House Role Over Israel Comments — 'I Stood By You for 20 Years… Now I Don't Recognize You!'

She engaged in tense exchanges with Jewish witnesses, including rabbis and students, who were giving evidence about abuse they had suffered after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas which left 1,200 dead.

The 38-year-old, who is married to former NFL quarterback Kyle Boller, published an open letter to the president on Thursday, claiming that he was surrounded by "heretics" who supported Israel over America.

She reminded Trump that it was he who had defended her when, at 21-years-old, she ignited a national firestorm at the Miss USA pageant by declaring that marriage should be between a man and a woman. Trump owned the pageant at the time and defended her right to free speech, letting her keep her crown.