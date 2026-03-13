Your tip
RadarOnline
Donald Trump

Beauty Queen Savages Donald Trump after Being Axed from White House Role Over Israel Comments — 'I Stood By You for 20 Years… Now I Don't Recognize You!'

picture of Carrie Prejean Boller and Donald Trump
Source: @carrieprejeanboller;Instagram/MEGA

Carrie Prejean Boller has laid into Donald Trump for not supporting her over free speech after White House axing.

March 13 2026, Updated 8:56 a.m. ET

A former beauty queen has blasted Donald Trump after being sacked from her role in the White House over comments made about Israel.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Carrie Prejean Boller was sacked from the Justice Department's Religious Liberty Commission after "hijacking" a February 9 hearing examining the rise of anti-Semitism.

Why Has Beauty Queen Got The Hump With Trump?

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Prejean Boller says Trump should have supported her in the same way he defended her comments on same-sex marriage during her pageant days.

She engaged in tense exchanges with Jewish witnesses, including rabbis and students, who were giving evidence about abuse they had suffered after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas which left 1,200 dead.

The 38-year-old, who is married to former NFL quarterback Kyle Boller, published an open letter to the president on Thursday, claiming that he was surrounded by "heretics" who supported Israel over America.

She reminded Trump that it was he who had defended her when, at 21-years-old, she ignited a national firestorm at the Miss USA pageant by declaring that marriage should be between a man and a woman. Trump owned the pageant at the time and defended her right to free speech, letting her keep her crown.

Trashing Trump On Social Media

Source: @carrieprejeanboller

Prejean Boller let rip at Trump on Instagram.

Prejean Boller wrote: "I have not changed one bit since the day you stood beside me in 2009.

"That is why it is so shocking to now be removed from a Religious Liberty Commission for doing the very same thing you once defended."

The mother-of-two accused Trump's evangelical spiritual adviser Paula White of launching a "witch hunt" against her, claiming she had attempted to ban her from posting on social media about Israel and Gaza.

Prejean Boller laid into Trump for retreating from his non-interventionist principles, saying she had supported him for 20 years but "now, I don't even recognize you."

'This Isn't MAGA!'

picture of Carrie Prejean Boller
Source: @megynkelly;YouTube

Prejean Boller criticized America's involvement in the Israel-backed war in Iran.

Prejean Boller wrote: "The MAGA I knew would never allow American troops to die for a foreign government,' referring to the Israel-backed war in Iran which has killed seven U.S. service members since it began two weeks ago.

"America's sons and daughters are being sent to the Middle East to be sacrificed at the altar of heresy and false prophecy."

She said that she had a duty to speak out against the war in Gaza as "my Christian faith does not allow me to ignore human suffering ... while the United States and my tax dollars are paying for it."

Donald Trump dubbed Liz Cheney a 'radical war hawk.'
Source: MEGA

Prejean Boller says she is now praying for Trump's salvation

Prejean Boller responded to claims that she had hijacked the hearing by insisting that she had asked legitimate questions about whether Israel was beyond criticism.

"I did exactly what commissioners are supposed to do. I asked questions," she wrote.

"I thought MAGA was putting America first, not Israel. Today, I struggle to recognize the movement you started. It appears to have been hijacked by a foreign government and religious zealots attempting to fulfill their heretical end times fantasy."

She concluded her letter by saying she would pray for Trump's salvation, adding: "Your eternal legacy is dependent on you entering the Kingdom of heaven, and I sure hope that one day, I will see you there."

