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EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Estimated to Cost Up to $22.4Million — Why It Won't Be a Financial 'Burden' on NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in 2025.

July 2 2026, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's showstopping wedding is estimated to cost in the multimillions, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As their big day approaches, the happy couple has received backlash from critics over reportedly choosing to have their pricey festivities at Madison Square Garden so close to the 4th of July holiday weekend, but according to an expert, their big bash could be a good thing for local businesses.

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Taylor Swift's Wedding Bill Is Estimated to Be in the Millions

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden.
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce are reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden.

The billionaire singer and the NFL star's nuptials could run them a bill as high as $22.4million, according to Matt Twiford of Pegacorn Group LLC.

Some of the largest singular expenses include the venue rental, catering for their 1,000 guests, and security.

Twiford estimates food and drinks could come to roughly $4.5million, a multi-day buyout of Madison Square Garden would be around $4million (assuming a $1million per day fee and depending on how many days they booked the location for pre-wedding set-up), and private security would likely be around $4.2million.

He also clarified that it's common – though not verified in this specific situation – for the cost of a "private NYPD detail," if there is one in place, to be billed to the event, instead of being taxpayer-funded.

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Workers have been seen bringing food, decor and set pieces into the venue.
Source: MEGA

Workers have been seen bringing food, decor and set pieces into the venue.

And that's all before the venue is made to look like a magical wedding wonderland with all the bells and whistles it needs for them to say "I Do."

Twiford suggested that staging, lighting, sound, and A/V, plus all the decor and flowers bundled together, likely cost the pop star a whopping $6million.

The remaining $3.7million is estimated costs would likely go toward transportation, valet services, permits, insurance, and contingency funds for anything unexpected.

However, Twiford clarified that for the above expenses, Swift and Kelce would be footing the bill, as it is a "privately funded event."

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Among their 1,000-person guest list are said to be many major celebrities.
Source: MEGA

Among their 1,000-person guest list are said to be many major celebrities.

According to Twiford, this could result in some considerable wins for New York City – and the financial return could be in the millions.

"People assume an event like this is a burden on the city. It's the opposite. It's privately funded, and New York collects the tax revenue and the jobs," he told Radar.

Among their 1,000-person guest list are many major celebrities who are flying in to New York from around the world to stay in nearby hotels. They will also likely be spending money at restaurants, on retail, entertainment, and more.

The event could even boost jobs in the hospitality, events, and services industries.

"The couple pays the bill; the city cashes the check. This is roughly $29 million in net-new money flowing straight to New York's hotels, restaurants, and workers," Twiford theorized.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Slammed by Ex NYPD

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A former NYPD chief criticized Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding choices.
Source: MEGA

A former NYPD chief criticized Swift and Kelce's wedding choices.

However, Swift and Kelce have continued to face increasing criticism for both the time and location of their wedding, as New York City already experienced an influx of tourists for the World Cup and those traveling to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

"City resources are pushed to the limit as it is," ex NYPD chief Sal Lifrieri told The Sun. "I don't think they’re recognizing the potential impact that they’re going to have."

"You've got the Fourth of July celebrations going on with fireworks, demonstrations, and parties that are going on," Lifrieri continued. "The amount of officers and first response capability is really stretched. These guys are working 12-hour shifts, 7 days a week. You start crowding streets and causing traffic jams like that; you're impacting people just unnecessarily."

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