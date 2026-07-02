EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Estimated to Cost Up to $22.4Million — Why It Won't Be a Financial 'Burden' on NYC

The billionaire singer and the NFL star's nuptials could run them a bill as high as $22.4million, according to Matt Twiford of Pegacorn Group LLC.

Some of the largest singular expenses include the venue rental, catering for their 1,000 guests, and security.

Twiford estimates food and drinks could come to roughly $4.5million, a multi-day buyout of Madison Square Garden would be around $4million (assuming a $1million per day fee and depending on how many days they booked the location for pre-wedding set-up), and private security would likely be around $4.2million.

He also clarified that it's common – though not verified in this specific situation – for the cost of a "private NYPD detail," if there is one in place, to be billed to the event, instead of being taxpayer-funded.