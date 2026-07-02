EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Spiritualist Reveals Her Final Secrets — Including War With Arms Dealers and Shocking Reason She Befriended Hunky Rugby Star

Simmons played us just two of the many answer machine messages Diana left on her phone at her home in London.

In both never-before-heard tapes, Diana told her in a hushed voice she had "so much" to tell the psychic.

Simmons also told us Diana:

- Was preparing to name and shame a mob of dangerous international arms dealers the morning of her untimely death

- Wanted to move to America like Meghan Markle did with her son Prince Harry to escape the limelight and wanted to buy actress Julie Andrews' home in LA

- Wasn't in love with Dodi Fayed when she died and was instead intent on reuniting with her heart surgeon lover Hasnat Khan

- Opened up to her about her deepest sex secrets – including her hatred of making love to men with hairy backs, and

- Recruited British ex-rugby player Will Carling to give her a personal training programme that would get rid of her bulimia-ravaged body and give her curves.

Simmons, who wrote the book Diana: The Last Word about her time counselling the princess, told us from her home in London: "Diana would speak to me for hours and hours on end on the phone… if Diana was alive today, she would be bringing the light she always had around her to these dark days and connecting with people in need."

Simmons added: "(The answerphone) messages (she left me) show Diana trusted me like nobody else – she never really left answer machine messages for anyone else as she didn't trust them like she did me.

"As she says in one of them – I was out when she called – but after she left it we had a conversation that lasted the better part of an entire day.

"I have many more messages she left me but they are in storage… in some of those, she sounds very angry and accuses me of sharing gossip, which I never did. She later calmed down when she realised it wasn't me – but they show how paranoid she was getting before she died."