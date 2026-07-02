EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Spiritualist Reveals Her Final Secrets — Including War With Arms Dealers and Shocking Reason She Befriended Hunky Rugby Star
July 2 2026, Published 7:13 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's psychic has revealed the tragic royal's final secrets after speaking to the tragic royal for up to 14 hours on the phone when she was alive.
RadarOnline.com can reveal spiritualist Simone Simmons, 71, says Di ranted at her in a string of recorded messages about her growing paranoia before she was killed in a Paris car smash aged 36 on August 31, 1997.
Secret Diana Tapes Revealed
Simmons played us just two of the many answer machine messages Diana left on her phone at her home in London.
In both never-before-heard tapes, Diana told her in a hushed voice she had "so much" to tell the psychic.
Simmons also told us Diana:
- Was preparing to name and shame a mob of dangerous international arms dealers the morning of her untimely death
- Wanted to move to America like Meghan Markle did with her son Prince Harry to escape the limelight and wanted to buy actress Julie Andrews' home in LA
- Wasn't in love with Dodi Fayed when she died and was instead intent on reuniting with her heart surgeon lover Hasnat Khan
- Opened up to her about her deepest sex secrets – including her hatred of making love to men with hairy backs, and
- Recruited British ex-rugby player Will Carling to give her a personal training programme that would get rid of her bulimia-ravaged body and give her curves.
Simmons, who wrote the book Diana: The Last Word about her time counselling the princess, told us from her home in London: "Diana would speak to me for hours and hours on end on the phone… if Diana was alive today, she would be bringing the light she always had around her to these dark days and connecting with people in need."
Simmons added: "(The answerphone) messages (she left me) show Diana trusted me like nobody else – she never really left answer machine messages for anyone else as she didn't trust them like she did me.
"As she says in one of them – I was out when she called – but after she left it we had a conversation that lasted the better part of an entire day.
"I have many more messages she left me but they are in storage… in some of those, she sounds very angry and accuses me of sharing gossip, which I never did. She later calmed down when she realised it wasn't me – but they show how paranoid she was getting before she died."
Inside the Royal Inner Circle
Simmons knew Diana for five years and said she still holds some of the royal's never-before-told secrets.
The alternative healer and trusted friend of the princess first met her at the Hale Clinic alternative medicine centre and became a member of her inner circle, visiting her up to five days a week at her home in Kensington Palace.
Some conspiracy theorists are convinced Diana was bumped off by arms dealers due to the war she waged on the landmine industry before her death.
And Simmons said: "The morning she died, Diana was going to name and shame a lot of the world's biggest arms dealers, so you have to ask yourself why she died."
In 2008, Simmons told the inquest into Diana's death her friend had given her a copy of a dossier about the landmine industry she had compiled during her campaign against the weapons.
She is thought to have hidden it under her mattress, along with other documents from the princess.
Simmons recalled the landmines dossier was several inches thick but said she burned it after Diana's death because she was afraid of what might happen to her.
She said: "I believed that if they could bump Diana off, then they could bump anyone off, and I value my life."
The Truth About Dodi Fayed
Others have shared the theory Diana was assassinated because she was secretly carrying her rumored lover Dodi Al Fayed's child at the time of her death, and senior royals hated the idea of a Muslim becoming part of the royal family.
But Simmons told us: "Diana was never in love with Dodi. She always loved Hasnat Khan, the heart surgeon she dated before Dodi.
"She wanted to move to America or South Africa with Hasnat and was already over Dodi when she died – he was just there to try and make Hasnat jealous. He was just a playboy, not Diana's type at all.
"I know this because she used to share all her most intimate secrets with me. She even told me she hated sex with men with hairy backs, which gave us a good laugh."
Simmons added Diana's desire to escape the UK and her fame in Britain led her to want to move to America – "just like Meghan Markle has done."
She said: "Diana viewed the actress Julie Andrews' house in Los Angeles as a possible place to move, but what she really wanted was for Hasnat to come with her.
"She was hounded by so many rumours and false stories about who she was sleeping with and the pressure of her fame was really getting to her."
Diana's Secret Fitness Plan
One of Diana's rumoured lovers was ex-England rugby captain Will Carling, now 60, with whom she was reported to have had a fling around 1995 while he was married.
But Simmons revealed: "The only reason Diana was with Will was because she wanted him to give her a personal training regimen that would get rid of her pointy shoulder blades.
"She hated her bony body after she suffered from bulimia and thought Will could train her so she could get back some of her curves."
Simmons added about the answer phone messages she has released: "It's still very moving to hear her voice – she was one of my best friends and the feeling was mutual.
"I really believe she would have been making a difference if she had been alive in these dark days."