EXCLUSIVE: Trump Faces 'Wave of Litigation' After Illegally Using AI Likenesses of Famous Lefty Enemies Like Rosie O'Donnell and Robert De Niro in 'TDS' Parody Video

Trump may have had himself a chuckle when he posted the parody video, but his celebrity targets could be the ones with the last laugh, after several legal experts exclusively told Radar the stars could sue.

"Generally speaking, yes, the celebrities portrayed in the video could sue and demand the post be taken down," said Paul Menes, entertainment and media lawyer. "This is because utilizing their names, images, and likenesses without their consent violates their right of publicity in California and several other states' laws."

And when it comes to a possible payout, intellectual property attorney Brandon Dorsky said Trump picked some high-priced celebs to parody.

"The existence of the AI version of the stars is essentially a substitute for paying these stars, all of whom are respected actors and actresses, who could prove they receive significant payments for their on-screen appearances," Dorsky said.

"The AI version being used deprives the star of their typical income, which is a clear and obvious economic damage, in addition to any reputational harms or loss of work that could flow from the perceived liberal celebrity being associated with a Donald Trump message."