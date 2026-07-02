Trump, 80, Posts 'Unhinged' AI Video of Himself as Doctor Diagnosing Celebrities With 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' — Including Rosie O'Donnell and Robert De Niro
July 2 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again left Americans baffled, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president posted an AI video of himself as a doctor diagnosing celebrities with "Trump Derangement Syndrome," or TDS.
On Wednesday, July 1, the 80-year-old took to Truth Social to post the bizarre clip, all while his approval ratings sink amid the war in Iran.
'I'm Dr. Trump, and I Have a Treatment Plan'
"Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?" Dr. Trump, wearing a white coat and a stethoscope around his neck, asks in the clip. "The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I'm Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan."
The bizarre video then introduces AI-generated versions of vocal anti-Trump celebrities, kicking things off with Rosie O'Donnell, who has battled the controversial politician for years.
"I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results," fake O'Donnell explains in the clip. Actor John Leguizamo also appears in the video, followed by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, and Hollywood stars Ed Norton, Robert De Niro, and Julia Roberts.
"I had no idea how much this was affecting my life," the AI-generated version of De Niro says. "My work has slowed down. I’m hardly recognizable anymore. I just needed help. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. Constantly angry. I made everyone miserable around me."
Critics Go Off: 'This Is Unhinged'
The fake Trump then offers up a solution to the made-up condition: "Turn off fake news. Say your prayers, and if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you're gonna see a remarkable difference in your life."
While some of the president's loyal supporters were amused, most critics on social media were not. "This is unhinged," one person on X raged.
Another added, "Embarrassing that our President is resorting to these sorts of carnival videos, but he is, as always, a carnival barker conman," and a third user noted, "What the f-ck is this? Can you imagine this being posted by a previous President or a respected world leader?"
A commentator reacted, "He's won twice. Why does he spend his time mudslinging still, instead of doing anything good for the country or its working people?"
Trump Portrays Himself as Jesus Christ
Trump is no stranger to spending his time posting strange content on Truth Social. Earlier this year, the president ruffled feathers after portraying himself as Jesus Christ in a now-deleted AI-generated image.
In the photo, Trump wears a long white and red robe as he puts his hand on a sick patient, making it seem as if he were healing the person through his hands. However, following brutal backlash, the former reality star claimed he was portraying himself as a doctor.
"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor," Trump explained to reporters at the time... And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, 'How do they come up with that?' It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."
Despite his explanation, many pushed back on him, including conservative mouthpiece Megyn Kelly, who raged, "It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing. And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word."
"It's completely inappropriate, and he knows it," she added.
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Trump's batch of odd clips has led many to believe the oldest sitting president ever may be suffering from dementia – however, don't mention it to the politician, who recently revealed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.
Despite this, some of his fiercest critics have begged for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.