Trump, 80, Posts 'Unhinged' AI Video of Himself as Doctor Diagnosing Celebrities With 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' — Including Rosie O'Donnell and Robert De Niro

Trump is no stranger to spending his time posting strange content on Truth Social. Earlier this year, the president ruffled feathers after portraying himself as Jesus Christ in a now-deleted AI-generated image.

In the photo, Trump wears a long white and red robe as he puts his hand on a sick patient, making it seem as if he were healing the person through his hands. However, following brutal backlash, the former reality star claimed he was portraying himself as a doctor.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor," Trump explained to reporters at the time... And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, 'How do they come up with that?' It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

Despite his explanation, many pushed back on him, including conservative mouthpiece Megyn Kelly, who raged, "It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing. And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word."

"It's completely inappropriate, and he knows it," she added.