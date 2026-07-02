EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Death Pictures Pap Declares 'Spies Tried to Blow Me up to Erase Cover-Up Evidence in Snaps'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Darryn Lyons – dubbed 'Mr Paparazzi' while running London-based agency Big Pictures in the 1990s – is convinced "someone else" was involved in wiping out the doe-eyed royal.

The paparazzo who sent gut-churningly gory pictures of Princess Diana 's dying moments feared spies tried to blow him and his office to smithereens to wipe out the evidence of their involvement in her death.

He told us his office in the capital was almost immediately targeted by agents after her death in what he believes was a burglary and bomb plot.

On September 2, 1997, petrified Lyons voluntarily handed over copies of the Diana death pictures to a police constable from Islington Police Station – and was left feeling he was "lucky not to have been killed in all the cloak and dagger stuff" in the wake of Di's crash.

Lyons said from his home in Australia: "On the night she died, I had the world exclusive at my feet. I got the photos of the scene literally minutes after the accident. They were extraordinary and very graphic.

"But when we found out that Diana had passed away, those pictures had to be taken off the market. I made the decision these were pictures that the world should not be seeing.

"The night after, I remember unlocking the door of Big Pictures and the alarm wasn't set… and all of a sudden, I hear a 'tick, tick, tick, tick, tick.' Then, I saw with my own eyes a shadowy character. I just screamed, 'Get out!'

"I thought to myself, ‘Is there a bomb in here?' As time went on, we could hear other voices on the telephone lines. We could hear tapping on the phones. We were definitely being listened to.

"There's no question in my mind that we were under extreme surveillance… I had an immense amount of fear. I think there was an intelligence operation underway in an attempt to get what we had and download it. We began to receive death threats at our office. Every day, nonstop.

"Even though we've had inquiry after inquiry into Diana's death, I still think there's someone who was involved in the accident."