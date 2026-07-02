EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's 'Rambo' Celebrity Bodyguard Died Convinced Secret Service Unit May Have Caused Her Fatal Crash and Launched Frantic Cover-Up Operation

He believed they were speeding alongside her black Mercedes S280 before its fatal smash in a Paris tunnel 25 years ago, killing the mom-of-two along with her companion Dodi Fayed and his driver Henri Paul.

Lee died convinced the squad could have "inadvertently" made Paul crash and thought there could be agents who refused to come forward to give evidence, which could explain the web of mysteries and conspiracy theories that still shroud Diana's deadly crash.

He also thought the story Paul was drunk at the wheel was drummed up by shadowy forces to make him a Lee Harvey Oswald-style patsy for the crash.

The ex-Army man and other security guards drew straws to decide who would go with Diana on the night of her crash, with his pal Trevor Rees-Jones losing the draw and getting in the car – before ending up with catastrophic injuries and no memory of the accident after he survived.

In an exclusive interview from his home before his death, Burnley-born Sansum said: "My view is based on my experience of being involved in surveillance prior to Diana. We were under surveillance by government services. It was expected. It is ludicrous to think the princess was out in a foreign country without anybody looking to see where they were – that's pretty ludicrous.

"It is feasible our security services were there in the tunnel. They were possibly on the high-performance bikes that were never found.

"I believe they were there at the time. I think they were there, and somebody said, ‘Right, we can't be seen to have been here', and that triggered a catalogue of events that the public don't get."

He added, "I think the coincidences (and conspiracy theories) were the result of an attempt to cover up the fact our secret services were there at the moment of the crash."

Lee stressed he didn't think security agents murdered Diana, as many conspiracy theorists believe.