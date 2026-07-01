Michelle Obama Behind Closed Doors: Ex-First Lady Reveals Her Secret Routine to 'Feel Better' — And It Includes a Movie That Nearly Destroyed an A-List Actor's Career

It is Will Ferrell's 2003 holiday comedy Elf that turned out to be Obama's ultimate favorite film.

She raved to Ferrell, "It is my favorite movie of all time. I mean, it really is. I don't rewatch movies, but it is hilarious every other second. And it is so sweet. It definitely does all the things. It presses all the buttons."

"So, whenever I want to feel better – no, literally – I make other people watch it with me so I can say, 'Wait, here it comes. Oh my God, it's the angry elf,'" Obama shared.

"And so, it is a thing for a reason, and the level of sweetness and all that," the Chicago native noted about why Elf is still so beloved more than 25 years after it was released.