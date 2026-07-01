Michelle Obama Behind Closed Doors: Ex-First Lady Reveals Her Secret Routine to 'Feel Better' — And It Includes a Movie That Nearly Destroyed an A-List Actor's Career
July 1 2026, Published 7:58 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama has revealed she has an "all-time favorite movie" that she goes back to over and over again, and it may come as a huge surprise to fans of the ex-first lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ahead of welcoming a major movie star on the July 1 episode of her IMO podcast, Obama gushed, "I will talk about this, but my favorite movie on the planet of all time — the only movie that I watch again and again and again — this man was in. We'll talk about it when he comes on, but I don't think I've ever told him," revealing her secret routine to "feel better."
Michelle Obama Finds 'Elf' Funny 'Every Other Second'
It is Will Ferrell's 2003 holiday comedy Elf that turned out to be Obama's ultimate favorite film.
She raved to Ferrell, "It is my favorite movie of all time. I mean, it really is. I don't rewatch movies, but it is hilarious every other second. And it is so sweet. It definitely does all the things. It presses all the buttons."
"So, whenever I want to feel better – no, literally – I make other people watch it with me so I can say, 'Wait, here it comes. Oh my God, it's the angry elf,'" Obama shared.
"And so, it is a thing for a reason, and the level of sweetness and all that," the Chicago native noted about why Elf is still so beloved more than 25 years after it was released.
Will Ferrell Left 'SNL' to Focus on His Burgeoning Movie Career With 'Elf'
Ferrell said Elf helped convince him it was time to leave Saturday Night Live, paving the way for his meteoric rise as one of the biggest comedy box office stars of the 2000s.
"I'd been there seven years, and you know, you have to leave at some point," he explained. "You're thinking about a time of, like, when's a good moment to fly the coop, so to speak. And it just felt like I'd had enough momentum, but it's not like I had a stack of scripts waiting for me."
"But we were developing this one movie about a human who was raised by elves at the North Pole. It was an amazing concept, but it needed a lot of work. So we kind of rewrote the whole thing. It's such an interesting thing to have become what it's become," Ferrell said about how he ended up crafting the movie where he starred as Buddy the Elf.
'Elf' Was 'Lightning In a Bottle'
Ferrell was initially uneasy about whether the movie would work once production got underway.
"Two weeks into filming, I'm sitting in New York in my little tiny trailer – because that was one of my first bigger movies, but it was still a little tiny trailer – looking in the mirror dressed as Buddy the Elf in my yellow tights, going, 'What was I thinking? This could be the end right here,'" the Anchorman star revealed of the film that nearly destroyed his career.
"This is either a home run or a complete strikeout, and people are gonna be like, 'What happened to the guy on SNL? He was pretty funny,'" Ferrell said about fears that the movie might not hit with audiences.
"So I had no idea that we had lightning in a bottle, but we did."
Will Ferrell 'Figured Out the Essence' of Buddy the Elf
Ferrell went on to explain how he figured out "What is the essence of this guy?" referring to Buddy.
"And I think he has to be the kind of mundane world that we take for granted. He has to think it's the greatest experience ever," the Old School star said about finding his character.
"So just like the wonderment, the naivete. I was like, 'Oh, just, I'm gonna lock into that.' And he's just gonna be — it's gonna be wondrous to him. And then I just built upon that," Ferrell said of beloved Buddy.