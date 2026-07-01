Katy Perry's Career Hits New Low: Comeback Single Flops as Fans Declare Verdict on Singer's Future — 'It's Over'

Alluding to a run of negative publicity that she has weathered – which included scathing reviews for her 2024 seventh studio album 143 and mockery for her participation in last year’s all-female Blue Origin flight – she continued: "Cause life goes in seasons.

"And sometimes you don’t want to get out of bed, and sometimes you can't roar. And sometimes the things that people say about you actually hurt your feelings because you’re not a robot; you’re a human being.

"That’s why we have to be kind. That’s why we have to choose kindness. 'Cause you never know what someone’s going through, do you?"

She further added: "And I’ll admit, I lost my roar for a little bit. It was just a whisper, but as I’m about to release my next song next week – Watch It Burn – I will tell you, my roar is back."

Meanwhile, Perry started dating her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, in 2025, and Radar revealed the pair are set to get even more serious.