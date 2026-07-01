Katy Perry's Career Hits New Low: Comeback Single Flops as Fans Declare Verdict on Singer's Future — 'It's Over'
July 1 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Katy Perry's latest pop comeback has hit a new low after her new single flopped and failed to make Spotify's top 200 chart both globally and in the U.S., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fans are declaring the singer’s career is "over" and questioning her future following the disappointing performance of Watch It Burn, released last Friday.
'People Really Have Moved On From Her'
Taking to social media, one user said: "People really have moved on from her? She was, NOT THAT LONG AGO, one of the biggest pop stars on earth."
A second added a verdict on Perry's career: "It's over," while a third added, "Unfortunate, because this is the best song she’s released in quite some time honestly."
Perry, who at one point had a string of back-to-back hits, has struggled to get her new music to connect with audiences like it once did.
Her last two studio albums, 2020's Smile and 2024's 143, both tanked on the charts.
The star's last charting single was 2024's Woman's World, which peaked briefly at number 63 on the Hot 100 but was savaged by both fans and music critics alike.
Perry recently admitted she lost "her roar" amid a torrid 2025.
Speaking during a gig in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month, the pop star referenced her outfit was the same costume she wore in the city during her 2009 Hello Katy Tour, telling the crowd: "Little did I know when I was wearing this outfit (all those) years ago in Lisbon that I would write a song called Roar, and I’d sing it all around the world for millions of people and at some point, I would lose my own roar."
She then performed an emotive acoustic rendition of the 2013 chart-topper.
'Sometimes You Don't Want To Get Out Of Bed'
Alluding to a run of negative publicity that she has weathered – which included scathing reviews for her 2024 seventh studio album 143 and mockery for her participation in last year’s all-female Blue Origin flight – she continued: "Cause life goes in seasons.
"And sometimes you don’t want to get out of bed, and sometimes you can't roar. And sometimes the things that people say about you actually hurt your feelings because you’re not a robot; you’re a human being.
"That’s why we have to be kind. That’s why we have to choose kindness. 'Cause you never know what someone’s going through, do you?"
She further added: "And I’ll admit, I lost my roar for a little bit. It was just a whisper, but as I’m about to release my next song next week – Watch It Burn – I will tell you, my roar is back."
Meanwhile, Perry started dating her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, in 2025, and Radar revealed the pair are set to get even more serious.
A source said their connection was "instant" and the pair are already talking marriage – and more.
“They fell hard and fast right away and even they've privately admitted it's pretty remarkable how quickly things fell into place for them," the insider said.
The source added: "He was truly ready for something meaningful by the time Katy came along.
"They just feel so lucky and blessed to have found each other. It's all come together seamlessly and keeps getting better and better."