EXCLUSIVE: Former '80s Sex Symbol Ann Jillian Explains Why She Ditched Hollywood for Motherhood — and Never Looked Back

Her battle with the disease was told in the 1988 made-for-TV movie The Ann Jillian Story, with Jillian earning a Golden Globe for playing herself.

But after her son, Andrew, with husband Andy Murcia, was born in 1992, Jillian decided to switch gears.

"I thought, 'I don't want to be a thousand miles away if he gets a boo-boo. I don't want to be a thousand miles away when he wants to talk about something just terrible that happened at school or just wonderful that happened at school,'" she said.

"I don't want to be in front of a camera somewhere when it's time for him to have his first communion.

"So, basically, I hung up my dancing shoes and said, 'Nope, nope, this is the most important role I have to play right now, and that's being a mom.'"

Jillian added, "I'm sure I made mistakes along the way, but I learned an awful lot too, and I had the privilege of raising a young man who is now an international tax attorney. And I wouldn't trade that for the world."