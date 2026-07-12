Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Former '80s Sex Symbol Ann Jillian Explains Why She Ditched Hollywood for Motherhood — and Never Looked Back

Photo of Ann Jillian
Source: MEGA

Ann Jillian declared motherhood was more important to her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 12 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Eighties s-x symbol Ann Jillian turned her back on Hollywood to focus on being a mom – and she's never regretted it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I gave birth to my one and only son when I was 42, and I took that seriously," says Jillian, 76, who landed on Hollywood's A-list playing a sultry waitress on the sitcom It's a Living.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Why Ann Jillian Skipped Hollywood

Photo of Ann Jillian
Source: MEGA

The actress admitted she could not balance motherhood and fame simultaneously.

Article continues below advertisement

And while she admires women who can balance motherhood and fame, "I recognize that I cannot. Something is going to suffer," she added.

Jillian got her start as a child actress, playing Little Bo Peep in 1961's Babes in Toyland.

The next year, she starred in 1962's Gypsy as Baby June alongside Natalie Wood and Rosalind Russell.

She was a regular on the '60s sitcom Hazel, then toured in musical comedies before appearing with Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller in the original company of Sugar Babies on Broadway.

Her career exploded in the '80s with It's a Living and at 35, she made headlines when she went public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Cancer Changed Ann Jillian's Life

Photo of Ann Jillian
Source: MEGA

The celebrity went public with a breast cancer diagnosis at 35-years old

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Sydney Sweeney is allegedly moving fast with music mogul Scooter Braun as romance heats up.

EXCLUSIVE: Loved-Up Sydney Sweeney 'Racing to the Altar' With Music Mogul Lover Scooter Braun

Kris Jenner is allegedly plotting a TV comeback for Ellen DeGeneres after her talk show exit.

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Plotting Comeback for TV's Queen of Mean Ellen DeGeneres'

Her battle with the disease was told in the 1988 made-for-TV movie The Ann Jillian Story, with Jillian earning a Golden Globe for playing herself.

But after her son, Andrew, with husband Andy Murcia, was born in 1992, Jillian decided to switch gears.

"I thought, 'I don't want to be a thousand miles away if he gets a boo-boo. I don't want to be a thousand miles away when he wants to talk about something just terrible that happened at school or just wonderful that happened at school,'" she said.

"I don't want to be in front of a camera somewhere when it's time for him to have his first communion.

"So, basically, I hung up my dancing shoes and said, 'Nope, nope, this is the most important role I have to play right now, and that's being a mom.'"

Jillian added, "I'm sure I made mistakes along the way, but I learned an awful lot too, and I had the privilege of raising a young man who is now an international tax attorney. And I wouldn't trade that for the world."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.