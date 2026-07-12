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Home > Exclusives > Sydney Sweeney
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EXCLUSIVE: Loved-Up Sydney Sweeney 'Racing to the Altar' With Music Mogul Lover Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney is allegedly moving fast with music mogul Scooter Braun as romance heats up.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is allegedly moving fast with music mogul Scooter Braun as romance heats up.

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July 12 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney is ready to microwave her relationship timeline with controversial Hollywood mogul Scooter Braun with a quickie Vegas wedding, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"Sydney's been engaged before and wants to skip ahead straight to marriage," an insider said.

And insiders said Braun's ready to roll with her plan.

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Scooter's 'Obsessed With Her'

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An insider claimed Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are considering a quick Las Vegas wedding instead of a formal engagement.
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are considering a quick Las Vegas wedding instead of a formal engagement.

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"He tells her all the time, and in front of people, that she's going to be his wife and have his baby," a source shared. "He's obsessed with her."

Now, sources said the pair is prepared to make a mad dash to the altar without all the baggage of a formal engagement.

Both Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 45, have been bashed in the media – her for her allegedly racist jeans campaign, and he for his scooping up the rights to Taylor Swift's song catalog – and sources say they have found refuge in each other.

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Wedding Bells May Ring Soon

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A source said Braun has supported Sweeney's plans to launch a production company and sees no need for a long engagement.
Source: MEGA

A source said Braun has supported Sweeney's plans to launch a production company and sees no need for a long engagement.

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"Sydney thinks Scooter is a keeper," a source said. "He's been incredibly supportive and helpful in her plans to start a production company and doesn't see the point in another long engagement with their connection in such a solid spot."

Sweeney was engaged to Chicago businessman Jonathan Davino for three years before they split in March 2025, while Braun was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2021.

Insiders said there's also a practical side to moving up a marriage, with Sweeney booked to do multiple movies as both an actress and producer in the next two years.

"There's zero time to plan a wedding, but there's definitely time to elope – and they both think the time is now," the source said.

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