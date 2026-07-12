EXCLUSIVE: Loved-Up Sydney Sweeney 'Racing to the Altar' With Music Mogul Lover Scooter Braun

"He tells her all the time, and in front of people, that she's going to be his wife and have his baby," a source shared. "He's obsessed with her."

Now, sources said the pair is prepared to make a mad dash to the altar without all the baggage of a formal engagement.

Both Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 45, have been bashed in the media – her for her allegedly racist jeans campaign, and he for his scooping up the rights to Taylor Swift's song catalog – and sources say they have found refuge in each other.