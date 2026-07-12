EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Plotting Comeback for TV's Queen of Mean Ellen DeGeneres'
July 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Scandal-scarred Ellen DeGeneres has been largely out of the spotlight since ending her self-named talk show in May 2022 – but RadarOnline.com can reveal crafty Kardashians momager Kris Jenner, who recently joined the funnyman on a yacht in Spain, is orchestrating a comeback for her canceled friend.
Kris Jenner Plots Ellen's Comeback
DeGeneres has endured major public backlash – despite denying claims she was a secret meanie while lording over her daytime hit.
"If anyone can pull off a comeback of this size, it's Kris," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She has relationships everywhere. When Kris calls, people pick up."
Kris Believes Ellen Still Has Loyal Fans Waiting for Her Return
Another source confided: "Kris believes audiences love reinvention, and Ellen still has a loyal fan base waiting for her next move."