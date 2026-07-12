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EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Plotting Comeback for TV's Queen of Mean Ellen DeGeneres'

Kris Jenner is allegedly plotting a TV comeback for Ellen DeGeneres after her talk show exit.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is allegedly plotting a TV comeback for Ellen DeGeneres after her talk show exit.

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July 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Scandal-scarred Ellen DeGeneres has been largely out of the spotlight since ending her self-named talk show in May 2022 – but RadarOnline.com can reveal crafty Kardashians momager Kris Jenner, who recently joined the funnyman on a yacht in Spain, is orchestrating a comeback for her canceled friend.

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Kris Jenner Plots Ellen's Comeback

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Kris Jenner is reportedly orchestrating Ellen DeGeneres' comeback after her talk show ended in 2022.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kris Jenner is reportedly orchestrating Ellen DeGeneres' comeback after her talk show ended in 2022.

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DeGeneres has endured major public backlash – despite denying claims she was a secret meanie while lording over her daytime hit.

"If anyone can pull off a comeback of this size, it's Kris," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She has relationships everywhere. When Kris calls, people pick up."

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Kris Believes Ellen Still Has Loyal Fans Waiting for Her Return

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Another source said DeGeneres still has a loyal fan base waiting for her next move.
Source: River / MEGA

Another source said DeGeneres still has a loyal fan base waiting for her next move.

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Another source confided: "Kris believes audiences love reinvention, and Ellen still has a loyal fan base waiting for her next move."

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