EXCLUSIVE: It's Raining Men for Nicole Kidman — Oscar-Winner Digging Single Life Since Shock Split From Keith Urban

An insider dished: "Paul may be the man everyone's talking about right now, but the truth is he's far from the only person who's been pursuing her. She's very selective, so it's not like she's saying yes to every man that asks her out, but it still gives her ego a great boost.

"Paul has been very persistent and patient, which has certainly scored him some points."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Big Little Lies actress, 59, and Urban, 58, called it quits in September. The former couple – who share daughters Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15 – finalized their split shortly after the new year.