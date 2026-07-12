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EXCLUSIVE: It's Raining Men for Nicole Kidman — Oscar-Winner Digging Single Life Since Shock Split From Keith Urban

nicole kidman single life keith urban split
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is embracing single life after her reported split from Keith Urban.

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July 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Man magnet Nicole Kidman is building a beautiful new life after her devastating divorce from country singer Keith Urban, which includes countless wannabe beaus and a red-hot romance with wealthy biz whiz Paul Salem, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, Kidman and Salem – a private equity investor and chairman of the board of MGM Resorts International – have mutual friends in common, and he pursued the willowy Oscar winner after her nearly 20-year marriage hit the rocks.

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Persistent Suitor Keeps Winning Her

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Paul Salem is reportedly pursuing Nicole Kidman after her divorce from Keith Urban.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Paul Salem is reportedly pursuing Nicole Kidman after her divorce from Keith Urban.

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An insider dished: "Paul may be the man everyone's talking about right now, but the truth is he's far from the only person who's been pursuing her. She's very selective, so it's not like she's saying yes to every man that asks her out, but it still gives her ego a great boost.

"Paul has been very persistent and patient, which has certainly scored him some points."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Big Little Lies actress, 59, and Urban, 58, called it quits in September. The former couple – who share daughters Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15 – finalized their split shortly after the new year.

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Nicole's Confidence Returns

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An insider said Kidman is enjoying renewed confidence as she explores life after her split from Urban.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

An insider said Kidman is enjoying renewed confidence as she explores life after her split from Urban.

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The doomed marriage was the second for the Hours Academy Award winner, who was wed to Top Gun hero Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. She and the Mission: Impossible daredevil, 64, are adoptive parents of two: daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 31.

But as Kidman bounces back from the heartbreak of her latest split, the insider noted: "Nicole has a completely different energy about her these days. She seems lighter and more carefree. It's like she has her confidence back."

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Exploring Her Options

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Kidman, is reportedly being pursued by several suitors after their split.
Source: MEGA

Kidman, is reportedly being pursued by several suitors after their split.

The source added: "No doubt all the attention coming her way from men has helped. She says she wasn't expecting them to be chasing her the way they have. She'd resigned herself to that part of her life being over, but that is simply not the case.

"She's still exploring what is out there. She doesn't want to lock herself down just yet. She's got her mojo back, and she's having fun, which is wonderful after such a hard year."

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