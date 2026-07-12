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EXCLUSIVE: Missouri Man, 43, Convicted of Decapitating His Mother After Meth Binge — Then Allegedly Ate Written Confession

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Source: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA/PEXELS

Trevor John Huber will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

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July 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Meth-crazed maniac Trevor John Huber decapitated his mother in Missouri, RadarOnline.com can report, as he answered the door naked when cops came knocking – and later ate his written confession, authorities revealed.

Huber, 43, was recently convicted after a two-day bench trial of first-degree murder for killing his mother, 63-year-old Charlotte Wilson, in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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Chilling 911 Call

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Source: Ash H/PEXELS

A probable cause affidavit detailed a 911 call from December 21, 2018.

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A probable cause affidavit states Huber called 911 early on December 21, 2018, and asked for a cop to come to his mother's home in the rural town of Cardwell, Missouri. A dispatcher later claimed the caller sounded confused.

The affidavit also alleges Huber was in his birthday suit when he greeted the responding officer, who believed the nude man was "disoriented and possibly impaired by illegal narcotics."

According to investigators, after a search warrant was executed, Wilson's brutally butchered body and her severed head were located inside the residence – as well as the knife and hammer they believe were used to violently end her life. The bloody weapons were discovered on the kitchen table.

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'I Killed My Mother'

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Source: K8 News/YOUTUBE

Trevor John Huber admitted to investigators he was worried he killed his mother.

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Authorities said during an interview that Huber admitted he "was concerned he killed his mother," and the paranoid perpetrator claimed she had been trying to poison him.

They also say he confessed to using methamphetamines in the days before the killing and ripped up and swallowed his scrawled confession, which read: "I killed my mother."

A woman claiming to be an old classmate of Huber's said on social media, "He was such a sweet little boy. It's so sad what drugs do to a person."

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