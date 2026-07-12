EXCLUSIVE: Missouri Man, 43, Convicted of Decapitating His Mother After Meth Binge — Then Allegedly Ate Written Confession

Huber, 43, was recently convicted after a two-day bench trial of first-degree murder for killing his mother, 63-year-old Charlotte Wilson, in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Meth-crazed maniac Trevor John Huber decapitated his mother in Missouri, RadarOnline.com can report, as he answered the door naked when cops came knocking – and later ate his written confession, authorities revealed.

A probable cause affidavit states Huber called 911 early on December 21, 2018, and asked for a cop to come to his mother's home in the rural town of Cardwell, Missouri. A dispatcher later claimed the caller sounded confused.

The affidavit also alleges Huber was in his birthday suit when he greeted the responding officer, who believed the nude man was "disoriented and possibly impaired by illegal narcotics."

According to investigators, after a search warrant was executed, Wilson's brutally butchered body and her severed head were located inside the residence – as well as the knife and hammer they believe were used to violently end her life. The bloody weapons were discovered on the kitchen table.