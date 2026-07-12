FBI Director Kash Patel Says Agency Is 'Assisting' Police After Lindsey Graham's Sudden Death as Conspiracy Theories Explode
July 12 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the bureau is assisting local authorities after Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden death as conspiracy theories swirl online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The South Carolina Republican died on July 11 at 71 after what his office called a "brief and sudden illness."
Patel Confirms FBI Assistance
Patel addressed Graham's death in a statement shared on X on July 12.
"Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States," Patel wrote.
"Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time."
He concluded: "The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available."
Authorities have not indicated they suspect criminal activity, and Patel did not elaborate on why federal resources were being provided.
Senator Died After Medical Emergency
Emergency responders were dispatched to Graham's Capitol Hill residence on the evening of July 11 after receiving a report of a person experiencing chest pains.
According to police dispatch audio, first responders later reported CPR was underway as a man at the home suffered cardiac arrest.
Graham's Senate office announced roughly six hours later that the senator had died. However, an official cause of death has not yet been publicly released.
The senator had appeared active in the days leading up to his death, having just returned from a trip to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and reiterated his support for additional sanctions against Russia and continued U.S. assistance.
Online Conspiracies Spread
Despite no evidence of criminal activity being announced, Graham's unexpected death quickly became the subject of speculation online.
Conservative activist Laura Loomer pointed to Graham's trip overseas, writing: "Yesterday, Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine... and called for more sanctions against Russia and pledged more US support for Ukraine. One day later, Lindsey Graham is dead. There needs to be an investigation!"
Podcaster Clint Russell also fueled speculation, posting: "Get your tinfoil ready. Graham inspected a drone factory in Ukraine yesterday. Russia blew up that facility today," he continued. "Then, tonight, it is announced that Graham is dead from a 'sudden illness.' I'd say there is a decent chance that Russia blew up Lindsey Graham."
Neither Loomer nor Russell offered evidence to support their claims.
Critics Say FBI Statement Could Fuel Rumors
Patel's announcement also drew criticism from several commentators, who argued the FBI director's statement could unintentionally add fuel to online speculation.
Journalist Aaron Parnas wrote: "Is the FBI investigating Lindsey Graham's death now? This seems reckless from Kash Patel."
Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer echoed that sentiment, calling Patel's post "an idiotic tweet from a complete idiot that will give rocket fuel to the conspiracy theories circulating online."