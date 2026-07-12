FBI Director Kash Patel Says Agency Is 'Assisting' Police After Lindsey Graham's Sudden Death as Conspiracy Theories Explode

Patel addressed Graham's death in a statement shared on X on July 12.

"Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States," Patel wrote.

"Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time."

He concluded: "The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available."

Authorities have not indicated they suspect criminal activity, and Patel did not elaborate on why federal resources were being provided.