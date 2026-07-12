EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Romance Crisis — Sutton Foster 'Puts Wedding on Hold' Over Actor's 'Self-Centered and Needy' Behavior
July 12 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
After months of quietly dating while their marriages ended, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster publicly launched their relationship last fall and began talking about marriage once her divorce was finalized.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 51, and the Song Sung Blue star, 57, who met while starring together in Broadway's 2022 production of The Music Man, have now hit a rough patch.
Wedding Plans 'On Hold'
"Sutton loves Hugh dearly, but he can be very self-centered and needy," a source claimed.
"She's very sympathetic, but she didn't sign up to be Hugh's emotional caretaker, and she wants a partner, not someone she needs to coddle."
The insider added that the couple is looking into therapy while putting their wedding plans on hold.
"Until Hugh finds more solid footing, Sutton feels like they need to put all the marriage talk on the back burner," they claimed.
Divorce Finally Official
As Radar previously reported, Jackman's divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness was finalized on June 12, 2025, nearly two years after the pair announced they were separating following 27 years of marriage.
Foster officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Ted Griffin, in New York the previous month.
Meanwhile, a previous source noted Jackson is "ready to take total responsibility for his part in the breakdown of their marriage." The insider claimed Jackman "never intended to hurt" Furness.