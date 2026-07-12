EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Romance Crisis — Sutton Foster 'Puts Wedding on Hold' Over Actor's 'Self-Centered and Needy' Behavior

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 51, and the Song Sung Blue star, 57, who met while starring together in Broadway's 2022 production of The Music Man, have now hit a rough patch.

After months of quietly dating while their marriages ended, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster publicly launched their relationship last fall and began talking about marriage once her divorce was finalized.

The famous pair have officially placed their upcoming wedding plans on hold, according to sources.

"Sutton loves Hugh dearly, but he can be very self-centered and needy," a source claimed.

"She's very sympathetic, but she didn't sign up to be Hugh's emotional caretaker, and she wants a partner, not someone she needs to coddle."

The insider added that the couple is looking into therapy while putting their wedding plans on hold.

"Until Hugh finds more solid footing, Sutton feels like they need to put all the marriage talk on the back burner," they claimed.