Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Icon Julie Andrews, 90, Ignites Health Worries After Emotional Parkinson's Plea Video Is Deleted

Photo of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

Julie Andrews sparked concern for her health following her appearance in the clip.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 12 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The hills were alive with worry following Julie Andrews' most recent public appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a YouTube video, the Sound of Music legend, 90, opened up about the impact Parkinson's disease has had on her storied life – sparking fears she herself has been diagnosed with the neurological disorder.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Julie Andrew's Video Sparks Buzz

Photo of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

Andrews made a rare video appearance for the World Parkinson Congress.

Article continues below advertisement

Posted by the World Parkinson Coalition in late May, the pre-taped clip was filmed to welcome attendees to the World Parkinson Congress.

"Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease," the actress, who was last seen on camera in 2024, shared. "I know well how devastating it can be."

Article continues below advertisement

Message Suddenly Deleted

Photo of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

The legendary performer urged viewers to become a beacon of light for a cure in the now-deleted video.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kat Von D

EXCLUSIVE: Kat Von D Faces Intense New Backlash Over Hollywood Hills Inferno That Killed Her Beloved Cat

Photo of Gene Hackman

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Finally Receive Grave Plaques More Than a Year After Tragic Deaths

Days later, Julie's headline-making recording seemed to be mysteriously taken down.

Hollywood peers like Neil Diamond, Michael J. Fox and Alan Alda have been vocal about their own battles with Parkinson's.

"May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks," the Mary Poppins icon said in her since-deleted message. "Count me in."

The video, however, also led to trolls who poked fun at Andrews' appearance. An insider said at the time, "Julie has given generations joy through her work, and people were horrified to see her subjected to such ugly personal attacks over simply appearing on camera at 90 years old."

The source added, "...The trolling crossed a line very quickly."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.