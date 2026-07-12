EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Icon Julie Andrews, 90, Ignites Health Worries After Emotional Parkinson's Plea Video Is Deleted

Days later, Julie's headline-making recording seemed to be mysteriously taken down.

Hollywood peers like Neil Diamond, Michael J. Fox and Alan Alda have been vocal about their own battles with Parkinson's.

"May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks," the Mary Poppins icon said in her since-deleted message. "Count me in."

The video, however, also led to trolls who poked fun at Andrews' appearance. An insider said at the time, "Julie has given generations joy through her work, and people were horrified to see her subjected to such ugly personal attacks over simply appearing on camera at 90 years old."

The source added, "...The trolling crossed a line very quickly."