EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Icon Julie Andrews, 90, Ignites Health Worries After Emotional Parkinson's Plea Video Is Deleted
July 12 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The hills were alive with worry following Julie Andrews' most recent public appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a YouTube video, the Sound of Music legend, 90, opened up about the impact Parkinson's disease has had on her storied life – sparking fears she herself has been diagnosed with the neurological disorder.
Julie Andrew's Video Sparks Buzz
Posted by the World Parkinson Coalition in late May, the pre-taped clip was filmed to welcome attendees to the World Parkinson Congress.
"Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease," the actress, who was last seen on camera in 2024, shared. "I know well how devastating it can be."
Message Suddenly Deleted
Days later, Julie's headline-making recording seemed to be mysteriously taken down.
Hollywood peers like Neil Diamond, Michael J. Fox and Alan Alda have been vocal about their own battles with Parkinson's.
"May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks," the Mary Poppins icon said in her since-deleted message. "Count me in."
The video, however, also led to trolls who poked fun at Andrews' appearance. An insider said at the time, "Julie has given generations joy through her work, and people were horrified to see her subjected to such ugly personal attacks over simply appearing on camera at 90 years old."
The source added, "...The trolling crossed a line very quickly."