JD Vance Questions Whether Tyler Robinson Acted Alone in Charlie Kirk's Murder: 'I'm Always Going to Wonder'
July 12 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance says he believes Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk, but admits he'll always question whether others helped influence the attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an interview with The Daily Wire, Vance called the evidence against the 23-year-old suspect "really, really compelling," while suggesting Robinson may not have acted entirely on his own.
'The Evidence Is Clear'
Vance said the testimony and evidence presented during the hearing only strengthened his belief that Robinson was responsible for Kirk's death.
"Do I think Tyler Robinson pulled the trigger and killed Charlie Kirk? Absolutely," Vance said. "I think the evidence is clear on that."
Over several days of testimony, prosecutors presented surveillance footage, forensic evidence, an alleged confession note, and testimony from Robinson's parents and former roommate, Lance Twiggs.
Twiggs testified that Robinson broke down after the shooting and said he wished "he hadn't done it."
Vance said that account, in particular, amounted to "very compelling evidence for a court of law."
'I'm Always Going to Wonder'
Despite saying Robinson is responsible for the killing, Vance acknowledged he'll likely never stop wondering whether others encouraged the suspect before the attack.
"I'm always going to wonder," he said. "I'm always going to wonder what was said and how many contacts he had beforehand."
Vance stressed he has seen no evidence anyone communicated directly with Robinson before the shooting, but added: "Do I think that Tyler Robinson is part of a broader network of left-wing radicals who have fomented and encouraged violence? Absolutely."
"I don't think that it's possible for a young man to get radicalized like that without somebody encouraging him, whether informally or formally," he continued.
Responding to Conspiracy Claims
Vance's comments also addressed claims made in an upcoming book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman, who wrote that he became consumed by online theories suggesting there may have been a broader plot behind Kirk's murder in the days after the shooting.
According to the authors, Vance's wife, Usha, became concerned by how deeply he had immersed himself in the speculation.
The vice president rejected the idea that he doubts Robinson was the gunman, saying the suspect is clearly responsible even as he continues to question whether others may have influenced his actions.
"I think there are a lot of people with blood on their hands in the case of Charlie Kirk," Vance said. "But of course, the person most directly who has blood on their hands is Tyler Robinson."
'A Very Big Loss'
Reflecting on the aftermath of Kirk's death, Vance said he is still "heartbroken."
"Charlie was one of those guys who was not just a friend; he was sort of a confidant. He was a guy that I could rely on. He was a guy that I could confide in. And there aren't that many people when you're the vice president of the United States," Vance said.
"It was a very, very big loss to me," he added.