JD Vance Questions Whether Tyler Robinson Acted Alone in Charlie Kirk's Murder: 'I'm Always Going to Wonder'

Vance said the testimony and evidence presented during the hearing only strengthened his belief that Robinson was responsible for Kirk's death.

"Do I think Tyler Robinson pulled the trigger and killed Charlie Kirk? Absolutely," Vance said. "I think the evidence is clear on that."

Over several days of testimony, prosecutors presented surveillance footage, forensic evidence, an alleged confession note, and testimony from Robinson's parents and former roommate, Lance Twiggs.

Twiggs testified that Robinson broke down after the shooting and said he wished "he hadn't done it."

Vance said that account, in particular, amounted to "very compelling evidence for a court of law."