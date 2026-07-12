EXCLUSIVE: Kat Von D Faces Intense New Backlash Over Hollywood Hills Inferno That Killed Her Beloved Cat

The famed property, known as the Hollywood Hills Castle, burned down in 2010. The former L.A. Ink star's pet cat, Valentine, died in the flames, which also destroyed all her personal belongings.

A civil lawsuit filed by Teva's family's insurance company claimed the fire was caused by Kat leaving lit candles unattended.

Teva, whose mother, Debra Dresbach, owned the home, said his family later settled with Kat, which allegedly included a nondisclosure agreement that prevented Dresbach from speaking out on the incident.

Kat, real name Katherine von Drachenberg, has flatly denied the house fire was caused by candles, pinning the blame on faulty wiring. She also said she was away on a book tour when the blaze broke out.